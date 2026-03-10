Breaking gridlock: Pune’s Rs 1,800-crore road plan to fix city’s biggest traffic bottlenecks

The PMC's focus is on accelerating the long-delayed Shivane-Kharadi riverside road and the Katraj-Kondhwa bypass (File photo).

To tackle the traffic congestion in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has prioritised several long-awaited arterial road projects in its draft budget for 2026-27, presented by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Monday.

The civic body has allocated Rs 1,800 crore for road and transport infrastructure, an increase of Rs 500 crore compared to previous years. This budget specifically focuses on completing missing road links and improving the land acquisition process.

Shivane-Kharadi riverside road

This 22.5-km project, designed as a major east-west connector, remains a top priority to decongest the Pune-Nagar Road. The project is divided into three key stretches: Shivane to Mhatre Bridge (6 km), Mhatre Bridge to Sangamwadi (5 km), and Sangamwadi to Kharadi (11.5 km).