Breaking gridlock: Pune’s Rs 1,800-crore road plan to fix city’s biggest traffic bottlenecks

The Pune Municipal Corporation has announced a significant allocation for transport infrastructure in its draft 2026-27 budget. The focus is on accelerating the long-delayed Shivane-Kharadi riverside road and the Katraj-Kondhwa bypass.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneMar 10, 2026 06:39 PM IST
Pune road PMCThe PMC's focus is on accelerating the long-delayed Shivane-Kharadi riverside road and the Katraj-Kondhwa bypass (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

To tackle the traffic congestion in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has prioritised several long-awaited arterial road projects in its draft budget for 2026-27, presented by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Monday.

The civic body has allocated Rs 1,800 crore for road and transport infrastructure, an increase of Rs 500 crore compared to previous years. This budget specifically focuses on completing missing road links and improving the land acquisition process.

Shivane-Kharadi riverside road

This 22.5-km project, designed as a major east-west connector, remains a top priority to decongest the Pune-Nagar Road. The project is divided into three key stretches: Shivane to Mhatre Bridge (6 km), Mhatre Bridge to Sangamwadi (5 km), and Sangamwadi to Kharadi (11.5 km).

While significant portions are complete, work has been fragmented due to land acquisition challenges. The PMC is now intensifying efforts to acquire the remaining parcels, most notably a critical 600-metre stretch near Karvenagarm using a mix of transferable development rights (TDR) and cash compensation to ensure seamless connectivity.

“The PMC has made budgetary provision of Rs 50 crore for land acquisition for the project, which is done in stretches due to delay in acquiring land in some stretches. The development of roads by acquiring land will enable seamless connectivity as the developed stretches are not under use as expected,” said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

The 24-metre-wide, 7-km-long stretch of Shivane-Kharadi road from Shivane to Mhatre bridge has been developed in patches. However, it is not effectively used as the patches are not connected due to a delay in land acquisition. The patch from the Rajaram bridge to the Mhatre bridge has been developed.

Katraj-Kondhwa road widening

The PMC has made significant progress on the 3.5 km bypass, which has faced extensive delays since its inception. To expedite acquisition and reduce costs, the PMC has officially reduced the planned width from 84 metres to 50 metres.

Story continues below this ad

A major hurdle was cleared with the allocation of Rs 470 crore for land acquisition, placed directly with the district collector’s office. Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has set a firm deadline to complete this vital link by mid-2026 to relieve the heavily accident-prone corridor.

Ganeskhind road project

The PMC also decided to move forward with phase three of the Ganeskhind Road project. This phase involves the following improvements: widening the road from the RBI Bank to Sancheti Hospital, developing a service road along the Mumbai-Bangalore bypass from Wakad to Katraj, enhancing the infrastructure at Navale Bridge, and constructing a road from Balbharati to Paud Phata.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
twitter

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 10: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments