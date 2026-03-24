Pune civic budget 2026 focuses on healthcare: BJP announces cancer hospital, IVF centre, geriatric centre, 5 multispecialty hospitals

In its first budget after being re-elected to power in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the BJP Tuesday announced the development of five multispecialty hospitals, six maternity homes, an IVF facility, and a dedicated cancer hospital in the city, which would enable free or affordable medical treatment for serious ailments.

Standing Committee Chairperson Srinath Bhimale tabled the PMC Budget for 2026-27 in the General Body meeting.

“The cancer hospital in Baner will be the first to be developed by any civic body in the country under the PPP mode. PMC will start an IVF facility at the civic maternity hospital to provide services for couples unable to conceive. The civic body will also set up a new MRI and CT scan centre near Gangadham,” he said.