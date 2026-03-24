Pune civic budget 2026 focuses on healthcare: BJP announces cancer hospital, IVF centre, geriatric centre, 5 multispecialty hospitals

Standing Committee Chairperson Srinath Bhimale stated that the limit for financial aid for cancer and dialysis treatment will be increased to Rs 5 lakh.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneMar 24, 2026 02:22 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)The PMC Budget for 2026-27 was tabled in the General Body meeting.
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In its first budget after being re-elected to power in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the BJP Tuesday announced the development of five multispecialty hospitals, six maternity homes, an IVF facility, and a dedicated cancer hospital in the city, which would enable free or affordable medical treatment for serious ailments.

Standing Committee Chairperson Srinath Bhimale tabled the PMC Budget for 2026-27 in the General Body meeting.

“The cancer hospital in Baner will be the first to be developed by any civic body in the country under the PPP mode. PMC will start an IVF facility at the civic maternity hospital to provide services for couples unable to conceive. The civic body will also set up a new MRI and CT scan centre near Gangadham,” he said.

He said the Shahri Gareen Yojana, financial assistance for the urban poor for the treatment of serious ailments, has been renamed the Late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Shahri Garib Yojana as a mark of respect to the NCP leader. He added that the scheme will be strengthened after a review of the existing one. The limit for financial assistance for cancer and dialysis treatment will be raised to Rs 5 lakh.

The PET scan and diagnostic centre near Baburao Sanas sports ground will be named as Late MP Girish Bapat PET Scan and Diagnostic Centre. Similarly, the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Accident Insurance Scheme will be further expanded.

“A geriatric care centre, an IVF facility, and a care centre for mentally disabled children will be started at Bharatratna Atalbihari Vajpayee Medical College. A multispecialty hospital at Warje and a new Animal Rehabilitation and Care Centre, similar to that in Katraj, will be set up in other parts of the city,” said Bhimale.

The BJP leader said PMC will also start Pink Rooms in 75 civic schools for adolescent girls, where counselling and guidance will be given to them on the hormonal and physical changes in them. He added that 100 fully equipped toilets for women will be developed across the city, in addition to 15 smart toilets in part of the city.

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He said a Divyang Bhavan dedicated to the disabled has been proposed, in addition to the city’s Artificial Limb Centre for the disabled.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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