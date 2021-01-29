PMC Budget 2021-22: On priority, health infrastructure, riverfront development and robust public transport

The PMC has also identified a new source of revenue from leasing out its amenity space to private organisations, PPP model for road construction and affordable housing projects. (file)

Upgrading health infrastructure, riverfront development projects, construction of four flyovers and two bridges, and establishing a robust public transport system are on the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s priority list for the coming financial year.

“The health policy will be ready by next month and the PMC will act upon its recommendations to address loopholes in public health infrastructure. This is in addition to the PMC starting its own medical college,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Friday.

Health experts will prepare the policy based on existing infrastructure and systems, he added. The medical college will provide the civic body much needed support in handling public health issues.

“Medical colleges in other civic bodies, including in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, played a major role in the pandemic. So, the PMC’s medical college will also be very helpful…The poor will get services of specialist doctors,” he said, adding that the PMC has begun recruitment of 127 specialist doctors for the hospital in the first phase.

The PMC will also kickstart the riverfront development project for which budgetary provision of Rs 150 crore has been made, said Kumar. “The river development project and river rejuvenation project need to be started simultaneously to achieve the objective of having a clean river. The river rejuvenation project’s tender process of Rs 1,600 crore, supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will help in keeping the river clean by ensuring only treated sewage water is released into Mutha river. The riverfront development project will ensure recreational space for residents while beautifying the area,” Kumar said.

The PMC plans to construct 56 new roads, 10 km of cycle tracks, 20 VVIP roads, four flyovers, two river bridges and one foot over-bridge. “There is a plan to add 500 electric buses in the PMPML’s fleet. Public transport accounts for only 15 per cent of commute in the city when it should be at least 50 per cent. The Metro rail service, PMPML service and other modes of public transport will be strengthened. The High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) is also being explored for public transport,” he said. Electric bike facilities will also be started in the city soon.

The PMC also plans to convert half of its total office vehicles into electric ones. “Charging stations for electric vehicles will be set up in various places,” Kumar said.

The 24×7 water supply project has to be completed by 2023 so the PMC will increase the pace of the project and raise Rs 300 crore for the purpose through municipal bonds, he added.

IMPORTANT PROPOSED PROJECTS

# Flyover at Vishrantwadi

# Widening of bridge connecting Kalyaninagar to Koregaon Park

# Flyover on Sinhagad Road

# 44.4 km long river rejuvenation project

# Flyover or Grade separator at Kharadi bypass chowk

# Bridge on Mula river in Sangvi

# Bridge of Mutha river from Shivane to Nanded

# Flyover on Karve road from Karishma chowk to Karve statue

# Construction of 56 new roads having total length of 30 km

# 10 km long cycle track

# Developing Sarasbaug as international tourism destination

# Samvedna Park

# Special park for children at Kharadi

# City Library on Ghole road

# Exhibition centre in Kothrud

# Reconstruction of Balgandharva Rang Mandir

# Safety mapping and safety audit of public places for women

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.