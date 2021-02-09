Pune: PMC begins vaccinating frontline workers

As per the guidelines, citizens over 50 years of age or comorbidities would be next to get the vaccine.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun the Covid-19 vaccination drive for the frontline workers with priority to the civic staff.

“The Covid19 vaccination drive for the healthcare workers has picked up. The PMC was achieving 100 percent target from the last few days. More and more healthcare workers are being given the vaccine,” said Ashish Bharati, civic health chief.

He said the vaccination has also been started for frontline workers at the two civic hospitals and 20 frontline workers were administered the vaccine on Monday. “We would be first administering the vaccine to the PMC staff. Then, it would be extended to staff of police departments and other organisations that fall in the frontline worker category,” Bharati said.

It is necessary for the beneficiary to register their name in the CoWin software so that they are intimated on the time and location for getting them vaccinated.