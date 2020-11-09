PMC bans firecrackers in public places, urges restraint in private spaces

The municipal commissioner said that firecrackers will be banned in public places, and should be used minimally, or not at all, in private places. (Representational)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday appealed local residents to not burst crackers in public places for Diwali and if possible, avoid them even in private places.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said it was necessary for local residents to celebrate Diwali with more care in the current pandemic situation. “We need to be extra cautious while celebrating Diwali this year, to contain the spread of the viral infection. The current data shows that the pandemic is coming under control due to the consistent efforts of the civic administration that worked day and night, along with the cooperation of local residents. However, the Covid-19 infection spreads so fast that everyone needs to take extra care by following precautionary measures, which include maintaining social distance, using masks in public places and frequently washing hands with soap. Also, bursting crackers should be avoided considering that pollution will cause further problems for Covid-19 patients,” he said.

The municipal commissioner said that firecrackers will be banned in public places, and should be used minimally, or not at all, in private places. “If at all used, it should only be crackers that emit less sound and smoke,” he said.

It has been observed that air and sound pollution caused by crackers have long-term and adverse impact on humans as well as animals, warned Kumar. “Those who have been affected by coronavirus infection are likely to face direct problems due to the air pollution caused by crackers. Local residents should keep the situation in mind before deciding on bursting crackers.”

He also urged people not to use alcohol-based sanitisers, which are inflammable, during Diwali, and use soap instead.

The civic body has completely banned cultural or public events during Diwali. “We appeal people to not go for shopping to crowded places. They should try to visit shops when they are less crowded,” said Kumar.

