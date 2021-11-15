PMC asks specially abled, pregnant staffers to resume work from office as Covid cases slow down

With infection rate of Covid-19 slowing down in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has withdrawn the provision of allowing its specially abled and pregnant employees to work from home.

Additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade said that the decision to allow certain group of employees to work from home was taken when the city was witnessing surge in the number of new patients. Considering that physically challenged employees and pregnant women have lower immunity, extra care was taken to prevent them from getting infected with the coronavirus, he added.

However, as per the revised guidelines issued on October 8, it was decided to allow 100 percent attendance of staff in all government as well as private offices. “Thus, the facility given to physically challenged employees and pregnant women employees for work from home is being ended,” he said.

On November 15, the PMC registered 48 new patients of the 4,081 tests carried out in the city. One person succumbed to the viral infection while 54 patients were cured on the day. As many as 97 patients are in critical condition of the total 759 active cases in the city.

A total of 5,05,411 persons have been infected in the city so far while 4,95,567 patients have been cured of Covid. As many as 9,085 people in the city have died due to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic last year.