PMC asks divisional commissioner to talk to govt for allowing stranded workers to return home

WITH THE extension of the lockdown, daily wage workers are concerned about paying their house rent with no means of an income for about a month and want to return home. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also requested the state government and the Centre through Pune divisional commissioner to allow stranded workers to return to their hometowns.

The lockdown till April 14 left daily wage workers jobless but help has poured in for food and ration. However, the extension of the lockdown till May 3 has dashed their hopes of earning a livelihood or returning home.

Kishore Kumbhar of Hadapsar said, “I have run out of money and am worried about how I will pay my house rent. Also, I don’t have money for small expenses.”

Srinivas Ingle, who is from Osmanabad, said neither did he have money in hand nor work. “I want to leave for my hometown,” he added.

The PMC has set up shelter homes for those without accommodation and has ensured food supply for them. Construction workers from Madhya Pradesh residing in Katraj started walking to the railway station on Wednesday but the police convinced them to return to their temporary residence or shelter camps.

However, residents of shelter camps have complained against the quality of food and poor hygienic conditions.

“We have requested the Pune divisional commissioner to request the state and Centre to allow stranded workers in the city to return home,” a civic official said.

