PMC asks cops to take action against ‘midnight sale’ of vegetables to vendors

After receiving a number of complaints, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged Pune City Police to take action against farmers who are “illegally” supplying vegetables to vendors in the night.

The PMC had earlier banned vegetable vendors from operating on roads and footpaths, and allowed only farmers’ markets to operate in the city.

“The PMC had banned sale of vegetables on roads and footpaths after the lockdown… as social distancing norms were being violated by local residents,” said municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad. He said the PMC had announced a list of farmers’ markets across the city where vegetables are sold. “But it has been noticed that some farmers and traders are illegally selling agriculture produce to road-side vendors in the night… they are not following preventive measures needed to check spread of the disease,” said Gaikwad.

These farmers were putting at risk not only the vendors they were selling items to, but even the customers who will buy vegetables from the vendors, said Gaikwad, adding that the civic body has received complaints from local residents as well as elected representatives on the issue.

The municipal commissioner said the city police should stop farmers’ vehicles from entering city limits, and local police should take action and register cases against those selling vegetables on streets and footpaths.

The anti-encroachment cell of PMC has already initiated action against such vendors.

