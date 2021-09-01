PMC approves sewage collection and treatment projects in villages included in city limits 4 years ago

Four years after 11 villages were merged in its jurisdiction, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday approved projects worth Rs 393 crore for collection and treatment of sewage generated in the newly-included areas.

The 11 villages — Shivane, Uttamnagar, Dhayari, Ambegaon Khurd, Ambegaon Budruk, Undri, Uruli Devachi, Phursungi, Keshavnagar, Sadesatranali and Lohegaon — were merged in PMC limits on October 4, 2017. But There were no sewage lines for collection of garbage, or plants to treat it in these villages. Now, the PMC has decided to prepare a master plan for addressing the sewage issue of the area.

“The civic administration has prepared a master plan for developing necessary infrastructure for sewage collection and treatment at a cost of Rs 392.95 crore in four years. The master plan has been prepared considering the population growth expected in the area in the next 30 years. It has projected that these areas will reach a population of 18.58 lakh by 2047,” said PMC Standing Committee chairperson Hemant Rasane.

The PMC has planned construction of a sewage treatment plant of 12 MLD capacity in Mundhwa Keshavnagar and 93.5 MLD in Manjari Budhruk. The PMC is in possession of the land required for STP in Mundhwa Keshavnagar while it is in the process of acquiring land in Manjari Budhruk, which belongs to the Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, said Rasane.