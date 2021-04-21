PMC approves Rs 350 cr for anti-Covid effort

Due to shortage of remedisivir in city hospitals, the PMC has decided to purchase 25,000 vials for treatment of Covid patients, which will be available free-of-cost to all patients irrespective of government or private hospitals.

Ramping up health infrastructure to treat critical Covid-19 patients in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee on Tuesday approved an expenditure of Rs 350 crore for Covid-19 related work including setting up a new treatment facility and other facilities for treatment of hospitalised patients.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in the city continue to rise. So, it is necessary to contain the ongoing spread of the viral infection. The standing committee approved Rs 350 crore for the purpose,” said Standing Committee Chairperson Hemant Rasane.

Due to shortage of remedisivir in city hospitals, the PMC has decided to purchase 25,000 vials for treatment of Covid patients, which will be available free-of-cost to all patients irrespective of government or private hospitals. “The civic administration has been asked to inform the district collectorate to provide 25,000 remedesivir injections to the city. It will be made available for treatment of all Covid-19 patients,” he said.

The PMC has also started a 120-oxygen bed facility at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch for which the civic body is likely to incur expenditure of Rs 1.16 crore, Rasane said, adding that the PMC also decided to set up 20 ICU beds and five ventilators at Sanjivani Hospital in Erandwane.

As the demand for medical oxygen has increased for treatment of critical patients, the standing committee chairperson said the ruling BJP in the civic body has decided to get Rs 5 lakh each from the local area development fund of its 100 corporators and set up an oxygen producing plant at the civic-run Baner and Dalvi hospital at a cost of Rs 5 crore.