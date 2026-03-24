Oppn opposes nod to convention centre on Pune land for civic facilities

The ruling BJP with the help of NCP on Monday approved a proposal to develop an international exhibition and convention centre, a Bharat Mandapam similar to the one in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, in Lohegaon by changing the existing reservation for a playing ground, hospital, parking, water supply, vegetable market and garden, even as other opposition parties opposed the proposal, seeking to shift the proposed convention centre to a new location instead of changing its reservation for civic facilities. A citizens group, Sajag Nagrik Manch, said it will approach the state government requesting the latter not to go ahead with the Bharat Mandapam in Lohegaon.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had proposed changing the land’s use to construct the state-of-the-art convention centre to push the city’s growth. The proposal got 143 votes in favour of it, with BJP and NCP voting in support. Eighteen votes were against the move, as Congress, NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators demanded shifting it to a new location.

“The land in survey numbers 236 and 238 in Lohegaon has been reserved for gardens, sports ground, vegetable markets, water works, parking, and hospitals in the development plan of the city. The Government has been urged to review the land use, depending on the local situation, in order to take appropriate decisions for constructing the Bharat Mandapam,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram in the proposal.

“On the entire land parcel of 19.73 hectares in Lohegaon, the PMC has reserved the area for gardens, sports grounds, vegetable markets, water works, parking, hospitals, and roads. There is no land available for the development of infrastructure for other purposes. A garden exists 500 m away from the adjoining survey number in Lohegaon. The proposed land for the Bharat Mandapam is near Lohegaon airport. It is at the centre of the city and at a strategic location. Thus, the land should be used for constructing the Bharat Mandapam as it will be useful for cultural activities, Sangeet Kala Kendra, and musical concerts,” the proposal said.

Congress leader Chandu Kadam said his party was not against developing Bharat Mandapam in Pune but was not in favour of constructing it in Lohegaon, where land is reserved for basic civic facilities. The Congress’s demand was supported by NCP(SP) leader Kaka Chavan and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Nitin Gawde.

Opposition leader Nilesh Nikam of NCP said his party was supporting the proposal hoping the reservation for civic facilities would not be cancelled but shifted to a nearby area.

BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar said the state government had requested the PMC to give it land for Bharat Mandapam. “We will ensure bigger civic facilities in nearby areas in future,” he said, adding that the convention centre should be developed in Lohegaon.

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Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said the idea of a Bharat Mandam in different parts of the country was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s. “The structure will help in the growth of the city. Investors will get attracted to the city,” she said.

The state has decided to construct Bharat Mandapams in Mumbai, Thane, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Pune and Nashik on a minimum of 12 hectares of land.

India hosted the G20 summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi in 2023 after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was constructed at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore to organise mega international events.

Vivek Velankar of Sajag Nagrik Manch said that PMC forcefully approved the proposal without taking citizens’ opinion into consideration. “Three civic departments had opposed the project in Lohegaon citing need of land for basic civic facilities. The citizens were not given enough time to raise their concern on the project,” he said.

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The state government had urged PMC to take a decision in favour of Bharat Mandapam, he said, adding that the Sajag Nagrik Manch would raise objections with the state government even if it approves it. “We will approach the court after trying to stop it at each level,” said Velankar.