Oppn opposes nod to convention centre on Pune land for civic facilities

Citizens group to approach Maharashtra govt on land's use.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
4 min readPuneMar 24, 2026 08:26 AM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had proposed changing the land's use to construct the state-of-the-art convention centre to push the city’s growth.The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had proposed changing the land's use to construct the state-of-the-art convention centre to push the city’s growth. (File Photo)
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The ruling BJP with the help of NCP on Monday approved a proposal to develop an international exhibition and convention centre, a Bharat Mandapam similar to the one in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, in Lohegaon by changing the existing reservation for a playing ground, hospital, parking, water supply, vegetable market and garden, even as other opposition parties opposed the proposal, seeking to shift the proposed convention centre to a new location instead of changing its reservation for civic facilities. A citizens group, Sajag Nagrik Manch, said it will approach the state government requesting the latter not to go ahead with the Bharat Mandapam in Lohegaon.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had proposed changing the land’s use to construct the state-of-the-art convention centre to push the city’s growth. The proposal got 143 votes in favour of it, with BJP and NCP voting in support. Eighteen votes were against the move, as Congress, NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators demanded shifting it to a new location.

“The land in survey numbers 236 and 238 in Lohegaon has been reserved for gardens, sports ground, vegetable markets, water works, parking, and hospitals in the development plan of the city. The Government has been urged to review the land use, depending on the local situation, in order to take appropriate decisions for constructing the Bharat Mandapam,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram in the proposal.

“On the entire land parcel of 19.73 hectares in Lohegaon, the PMC has reserved the area for gardens, sports grounds, vegetable markets, water works, parking, hospitals, and roads. There is no land available for the development of infrastructure for other purposes. A garden exists 500 m away from the adjoining survey number in Lohegaon. The proposed land for the Bharat Mandapam is near Lohegaon airport. It is at the centre of the city and at a strategic location. Thus, the land should be used for constructing the Bharat Mandapam as it will be useful for cultural activities, Sangeet Kala Kendra, and musical concerts,” the proposal said.

Congress leader Chandu Kadam said his party was not against developing Bharat Mandapam in Pune but was not in favour of constructing it in Lohegaon, where land is reserved for basic civic facilities. The Congress’s demand was supported by NCP(SP) leader Kaka Chavan and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Nitin Gawde.

Opposition leader Nilesh Nikam of NCP said his party was supporting the proposal hoping the reservation for civic facilities would not be cancelled but shifted to a nearby area.

BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar said the state government had requested the PMC to give it land for Bharat Mandapam. “We will ensure bigger civic facilities in nearby areas in future,” he said, adding that the convention centre should be developed in Lohegaon.

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Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said the idea of a Bharat Mandam in different parts of the country was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s. “The structure will help in the growth of the city. Investors will get attracted to the city,” she said.

The state has decided to construct Bharat Mandapams in Mumbai, Thane, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Pune and Nashik on a minimum of 12 hectares of land.

India hosted the G20 summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi in 2023 after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was constructed at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore to organise mega international events.

Vivek Velankar of Sajag Nagrik Manch said that PMC forcefully approved the proposal without taking citizens’ opinion into consideration. “Three civic departments had opposed the project in Lohegaon citing need of land for basic civic facilities. The citizens were not given enough time to raise their concern on the project,” he said.

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The state government had urged PMC to take a decision in favour of Bharat Mandapam, he said, adding that the Sajag Nagrik Manch would raise objections with the state government even if it approves it. “We will approach the court after trying to stop it at each level,” said Velankar.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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