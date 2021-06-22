PMC appoints NEERI to undertake study on air pollution at Vaikunth crematorium

The PMC has also decided to spend Rs 1 crore to develop a memorial for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha king Shivaji, at Purandar Fort.

With local residents approaching the National Green Tribunal and Bombay High Court against increasing air pollution from the Vaikunth crematorium in Navi Peth, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to undertake a study through National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to assess the situation and recommend improvements to solve the issue.

“The local residents around Vaikunth crematorium have been complaining about increasing air pollution from the crematorium. They have also approached the NGT and Bombay High Court with a complaint. It was important to carry out a scientific analysis of the situation and make necessary improvements to solve the issue. So, NEERI has been given the responsibility to undertake the study at a cost of Rs 16.74 lakh,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

NEERI will carry out the study and submit a report in six months. It will assess the existing Air Pollution Control System and recommend improvements or new technology at identified pyres or units at crematorium.

There are three electric furnaces, one gas furnace and four sheds of wood pyre system, at Vaikunth crematorium, which is the largest crematorium in the city. The PMC has installed an air pollution control system with a 30.5 metre chimney to pass gas into the air.

NEERI representatives will hold meetings with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and PMC officials to collect all necessary data for the analysis. They will undertake a phase-wise study and recommend steps for improvement of the air pollution system.

The civic standing committee also approved purchase of anti-rabies vaccine of Rs 72 lakh, each dose at Rs 281, for patients at civic hospitals.

The PMC has also decided to spend Rs 1 crore to develop a memorial for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha king Shivaji, at Purandar Fort. “The Purandar fort is 20 km away from the city. Sambhaji Maharaj was born at the fort on May 14, 1657. He took over the reins of Maratha rule after Chhatrapati Shivaji. His work is an inspiration to all,” Rasane said.