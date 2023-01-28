PMC appoints Jivika Healthcare as its routine measles, immunisation administration partner

Jivika Healthcare’s VaccineOnWheels — a mobile van-based vaccination clinic dedicated to serve underprivileged communities across the country — has announced its partnership with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for its on-ground routine measles and immunisation administration.

The partnership was forged under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, enabling the participation of multi-stakeholders for effective immunisation coverage. Jivika Healthcare and PMC will set up vaccination booths near communities to provide vaccination services to children, with the objective to increase immunisation penetration.

Jivika Healthcare will deploy vaccination units, wherein each unit will administer around 7,000-8,000 doses of vaccines, including measles and other routine immunisations for children under the age of five years, reads an official statement issued on Wednesday.

As part of its protocol, every mobile vaccination unit comes equipped with a qualified doctor, nurses, and healthcare support staff, and an ambulance on standby for any emergency like adverse event following immunisation (AEFI). Under the drive, the government will provide vaccines, and Jivika Healthcare’s mobile vaccination unit will administer vaccination during drives under the PMC’s guidance.The organisation, in partnership with state governments, aims to immunise nearly 10,000 children in three to six months.

Ravindra Binawde, additional commissioner (General), PMC, said, “The Pune civic body took measures in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in Mumbai, by starting an immediate task force and conducting a survey. Jivika Healthcare immediately extended a helping hand in this.”

Uday Dharmadhikari, president of Rotary Club of Pune Central, said, “We would like to ensure that every child — partially vaccinated or unvaccinated — completes the course….”

Jignesh Patel, founder and chief executive officer of Jivika Healthcare, said, “We are happy to serve Pune with our doctor-based mobile vaccination clinic service. We aim to immunise all the children in Pune with measles vaccines… Our PPP model enables stakeholders’ collaboration across industries, government, and NGOs to make routine immunisation services available at grassroots level..”