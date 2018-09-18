PMC appoints 21 engineers to acquire land for Chandni Chowk flyover by October 15

National Highway Authority of India National Highway Authority of India

With the state government deciding to allot financial assistance of Rs 185 crore to acquire land for the construction of multi-level bridge at Chandni Chowk, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set a deadline of October 15 to completely take over land by spending money from its own treasury, instead of waiting for state government aid and thereby causing further delay.

On Monday, Municipal Commissioner, Sourabh Rao, appointed a team of 21 engineers to acquire the land for the project. “The land acquisition has to be completed by October 15,” he said, while putting specific responsibility on engineers to complete the land acquisition process.

Standing Committee Chairperson, Yogesh Mulick, said the PMC sought to divert civic funds of Rs 185 crore for acquiring land for the project. There has been a delay in implementation of the project due to problems in acquiring land, he said. The state government has sanctioned the funds for land acquisition, but it would take time to reach the civic body. Till then, the PMC would spend from its treasury, he added.

The foundation stone for the project was laid a year ago by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari. The PMC has planned the project, while the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) would implement the project on its own cost. The civic body was supposed to acquire the land and hand over for construction work, but there have been financial as well as technical problems in acquiring it. The PMC had given cash compensation to some and Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) to some as per the demand but was not able to meet the cash compensation amount for the remaining land owners.

Rao said that the land had to be acquired by mutual understanding in return of the compensation of TDR, FSI or cash compensation. “The engineers will have to search for the land owners yet to be located and convince those who are not willing to part with their land,” Rao said. Each engineer has been given specific plot for acquisition, he added.

