PMC appeals to residents, organisations to donate masks, sanitiser

With spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to residents and various social organisations to donate masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and sanitisers to the civic body

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “Understanding the current scenario and fast increase in number of patients, there is need of cotton masks, PPE kits and sanitisers. I appeal to citizens, institutions and organisations to contribute in the fight against coronavirus.”

He said various civil societies and NGOs were working voluntarily. “We appreciate the volunteers lending help to the migrants and citizens with food, medicine or other daily items and providing those in need accommodation facilities in hostels.

Meanwhile, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has sanctioned Rs 4 crore from the mayor development fund to procure medical equipment and ambulance. He said the fund would be used to purchase two ambulance that will be made available to carry patients to and fro Bharati hospital, Symbiosis hospital, which have been declared as COVID Care centres

“The PMC is working hard to contain the pandemic. There should not be shortage of facilities so the fund would be used for procuring 2,500 PPE kits, eight swab booths, 100 infrared thermometer, 9,500 N95 masks and 17 thermal scanners,” he said

Residents and organisations could contact the PMC on 9689931103 or mco@punecorporation.org for further details.

