PMC appeals to medical graduates to complete bond service in civic hospitals

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has appealed to graduates from government medical colleges to join civic hospitals to fulfill the terms of their bond service. A proposal for the same was recently approved by the PMC Standing Committee.

The PMC has been struggling to get medical professionals to join its civic hospitals as the monthly salaries are much lower compared to those offered by the private sector. The civic body recently got permission from the state government to allow fresh graduates from medical colleges to complete the mandatory tenure of their bond service at PMC-run hospitals.

In the last two years, the PMC has received permission to appoint 124 post-graduate medical students on bond service, but it has managed to get only 24. Now, the civic body has not only received permission to appoint graduate medical students, but also offer a higher salary to them. The PMC will pay Rs 52,000 per month as remuneration for graduate and Rs 71,697 per month for post-graduate medical professionals on bond service, on par with the amount paid by the state government. This appointment is for 364 days.

“The PMC has decided to appoint 100 post-graduate and 57 graduate medical professionals on bond service in civic hospitals,” said Ramchandra Hankare, head of the civic health department. He appealed to graduates from medical colleges, who have completed their internships, to finish their bond service in civic hospitals.

The PMC operates 49 out-patient departments, 18 maternity homes, one general hospital, one infectious disease hospital, two health centres, one smart clinic, two mobile dispensaries and one vaccination centre in Pune. “The civic medical facility is mainly availed by the urban poor and it is necessary to increase the number of medical practitioners to provide medical services to the increasing number of patients…,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the PMC Standing Committee.

