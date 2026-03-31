PMC appeals to citizens to take part in Census 2027 self-enumeration

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Beginning the largest census exercise from May 1, the Pune civic body has appealed to its citizens to participate in self-enumeration by filling in their information between May 1 and May 15 and cooperating with the census.
The work under Census 2027 in the Pune Municipal Corporation area will be carried out in two phases. The first phase, which includes house listing and house enumeration, will take place from May 1 to June 14.
Chief Census Officer and Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said citizens have been given the option of self-enumeration for the first time. “A separate portal https://Se.census.gov.in has been created, which will be available for Maharashtra from May 1 to May 15, 2026. Citizens will be able to fill in their information themselves,” he said.
First, citizens must register and fill in the information for the 34 questions asked, and after submitting it, a self enumeration ID will be generated, which will be received via SMS or email. Citizens should remember this ID and present it to the census officer or enumerator who visits their home between May 16 and June 14.
For the Census, information will be collected digitally through a mobile app for the first time. Enumerators will visit every household in their assigned group between May 16 and June 14 to collect information. “Citizens are requested to cooperate by answering the questions asked. The information provided by citizens will be kept completely confidential,” said the municipal commissioner.
The second phase of work will be carried out in February 2027. The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India has provided citizens with the option to fill in their house listing and housing census information from the first phase directly through an online medium and contribute necessary data for India’s economic development.