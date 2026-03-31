PMC appeals to citizens to take part in Census 2027 self-enumeration

The first phase, which includes house listing and house enumeration, will take place from May 1 to June 14. (File Photo)

Beginning the largest census exercise from May 1, the Pune civic body has appealed to its citizens to participate in self-enumeration by filling in their information between May 1 and May 15 and cooperating with the census.

The work under Census 2027 in the Pune Municipal Corporation area will be carried out in two phases. The first phase, which includes house listing and house enumeration, will take place from May 1 to June 14.

Chief Census Officer and Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said citizens have been given the option of self-enumeration for the first time. “A separate portal https://Se.census.gov.in has been created, which will be available for Maharashtra from May 1 to May 15, 2026. Citizens will be able to fill in their information themselves,” he said.