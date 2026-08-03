Pune Municipal Corporation plans Ambedkar Bhavan expansion at Mangalwar Peth

The proposal stated that the PSP zone on the concerned plot should not be changed under any law. It also recommended that the government should approve the expansion of Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readAug 3, 2026 09:22 PM IST
The proposal was earlier approved by the City Improvement Committee.The proposal was earlier approved by the City Improvement Committee.
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Scuttling the state government plans to use a two-acre plot alongside Ambedkar Bhavan in Mangalwar Peth for commercial purpose, the Pune Municipal Corporation is all set to take up expansion of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial by acquiring the land from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and create facilities for the education and empowerment of the backward communities.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had reserved the plot for public or semi-public purposes however, the state government changed its reservation to develop a commercial complex to generate revenue for the MSRDC. A contractor had begun work on it, but citizens of backward communities in the city staged a protest against it, saying the land adjoined Ambedkar Bhavan and should be used for its expansion for public requirements.

“The oppressed class communities came together to protest against the move to use the land for commercial purposes. The Maharashtra government had to take note of it and put a stay on the construction of a commercial structure,” said NCP leader Siddarth Dhende. His wife and NCP corporator Nandini Dhende submitted a proposal to PMC to decide on reserving the plot for public or semi-public purposes during its plan to expand the Ambedkar memorial.

“The expansion should include the memorial’s use for public purposes like hostel, library and training facility for students of oppressed classes,” she said.

“The Standing Committee approved a proposal, recommending the approval to expand Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial which will include a students hostel, public utility project and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cultural Bhavan at the site while maintaining the public and semi-public (PSP) reservation on the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) plot in Mangalwar Peth,” said Srinath Bhimale, chairperson of PMC’s standing committee.

The proposal was earlier approved by the City Improvement Committee. Nandini Dhende had submitted a letter to the City Improvement Committee demanding that reservation on the concerned plot be maintained and necessary decisions taken for the expansion of Ambedkar Cultural Bhavan.

The proposal stated that the PSP zone on the concerned plot should not be changed under any law. It also recommended that the government should approve the expansion of Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial.

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In addition, it was recommended that the state government should provide a fund of Rs 25 crore in the current financial year for this work. Bhimale said the standing committee recommended that the necessary statutory process to change the zone of the relevant site in the development plan be completed at the government level and the opinion of the Municipal Corporation be approved.

NCP’s Vaishali Bankar and BJP leader Rupali Dhawade had suggested Rs 25 crore in funds should be sought from the state government to expand the Ambedkar Cultural Bhavan and a request should be made to the government to take a decision on that proposal within 30 days.

It was recommended that if the state government funds are not received by October this year, the memorial work should be launched from the PMC budget. The suggestion was approved by the committee, Bhimale said adding the proposal was forwarded for a general body meeting approval, following which the Maharashtra government would be informed about maintaining the land’s reservation and its use to expand the Ambedkar memorial.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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