Pune Municipal Corporation plans Ambedkar Bhavan expansion at Mangalwar Peth

Scuttling the state government plans to use a two-acre plot alongside Ambedkar Bhavan in Mangalwar Peth for commercial purpose, the Pune Municipal Corporation is all set to take up expansion of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial by acquiring the land from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and create facilities for the education and empowerment of the backward communities.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had reserved the plot for public or semi-public purposes however, the state government changed its reservation to develop a commercial complex to generate revenue for the MSRDC. A contractor had begun work on it, but citizens of backward communities in the city staged a protest against it, saying the land adjoined Ambedkar Bhavan and should be used for its expansion for public requirements.

“The oppressed class communities came together to protest against the move to use the land for commercial purposes. The Maharashtra government had to take note of it and put a stay on the construction of a commercial structure,” said NCP leader Siddarth Dhende. His wife and NCP corporator Nandini Dhende submitted a proposal to PMC to decide on reserving the plot for public or semi-public purposes during its plan to expand the Ambedkar memorial.

“The expansion should include the memorial’s use for public purposes like hostel, library and training facility for students of oppressed classes,” she said.

“The Standing Committee approved a proposal, recommending the approval to expand Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial which will include a students hostel, public utility project and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cultural Bhavan at the site while maintaining the public and semi-public (PSP) reservation on the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) plot in Mangalwar Peth,” said Srinath Bhimale, chairperson of PMC’s standing committee.

The proposal was earlier approved by the City Improvement Committee. Nandini Dhende had submitted a letter to the City Improvement Committee demanding that reservation on the concerned plot be maintained and necessary decisions taken for the expansion of Ambedkar Cultural Bhavan.

The proposal stated that the PSP zone on the concerned plot should not be changed under any law. It also recommended that the government should approve the expansion of Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial.

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In addition, it was recommended that the state government should provide a fund of Rs 25 crore in the current financial year for this work. Bhimale said the standing committee recommended that the necessary statutory process to change the zone of the relevant site in the development plan be completed at the government level and the opinion of the Municipal Corporation be approved.

NCP’s Vaishali Bankar and BJP leader Rupali Dhawade had suggested Rs 25 crore in funds should be sought from the state government to expand the Ambedkar Cultural Bhavan and a request should be made to the government to take a decision on that proposal within 30 days.

It was recommended that if the state government funds are not received by October this year, the memorial work should be launched from the PMC budget. The suggestion was approved by the committee, Bhimale said adding the proposal was forwarded for a general body meeting approval, following which the Maharashtra government would be informed about maintaining the land’s reservation and its use to expand the Ambedkar memorial.