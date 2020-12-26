PMC allows public, private firms to beautify gardens, road dividers, traffic islands

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to allow public and private firms to beautify gardens, road dividers, traffic islands and plant trees at their own cost. “The intention is to beautify the city by encouraging public as well as private companies to take up the beautification work at their own cost. The firms will be allowed to put up their advertisements at the location as per civic rules,” said a civic officer.

The PMC will sign a contract with the interested parties for five years to beautify civic properties like road dividers, traffic islands and gardens. The party would have to deposit money with the civic body: Rs 50,000 per 50 sqm for traffic island, Rs 25,000 per 500-metre-long road divider and Rs 1,00,000 for 1,000 sqm garden space. For planting trees, the protective net would be Rs 500 per tree and Rs 250 per decorative pot.

The sponsor has to get the beautification plan approved by the PMC. The sponsor’s responsibilities would include cleaning the area, removing weeds, watering and trimming plants, putting manure and using pesticide for the green cover, the officer added. The sponsor has to bear the electricity charges and pay salary if a security guard is appointed at the spot, the officer added.

For road dividers, an advertising board of dimensions 15 inch by 18 inch would be allowed per 100 metre space with a PMC advertising board after every three advertising boards to put environmental-friendly messages. One advertising board of 15 inch by 18 inch would be allowed at traffic islands per 50 sqm. The sponsor will have to ensure that bushes or plants used for beautification do not create hurdles for traffic flow and light reflectors should be put up for vehicles using the area in night.

For gardens, an advertising board of 6 feet by 4 feet would be allowed at the entrance while an advertising board of 15 inch by 18 inch would be allowed at a public toilet, drinking water facility, playing area and spring in the garden. Also, one advertising board at the top of boundary walls would be allowed every 25 metres while benches would have boards of 6 inch by 12 inch. It would be mandatory for the sponsor of a garden to install a rainwater harvesting project.

Those sponsoring tree plantation drives would have to plant only local species and ensure their wellbeing, the officer said. Advertisement boards of 8 inch by 6 inch can be done on both sides of the tree cover or pot.

