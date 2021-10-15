PMC allows offline teaching in all colleges, autonomous universities from October 20

AFTER PERMISSION to reopen schools for offline classes, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday declared the opening of all the colleges and autonomous universities for offline teaching from October 20.

The colleges affiliated with technical as well as non-technical universities can start classroom teaching from October 20, said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The educational institutes were closed due to the pandemic. However, most of the students are above 18 years and eligible for vaccination so there was increasing demand to start offline classes in colleges. The colleges have to implement the standard operating procedure (SOP) laid down by the state higher and technical education department.

However, the civic body is yet to give specific orders on the occupancy in classrooms despite the state government urging the local bodies to declare whether colleges should allow 50 per cent or more occupancy in classrooms.

The state government has made full vaccination mandatory for those students attending offline classes. It has also been stated that online classes should continue for those unable to attend offline classes. Hostels should be opened up in phases.

The colleges and universities would have to organise vaccination camps in their premises to vaccinate students and staff, who are yet to take both the vaccine doses.