PMC allows coaching classes to reopen for students of Class IX and senior classes

The PMC has also decided to reopen its gardens from 6 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given permission to coaching classes to begin classroom teaching for students of class IX and above, while taking all necessary precautions required due to the pandemic.

“The coaching classes for students of Class IX and above can be started from December 12 with due precautionary measures like sanitisation and social distancing. However, they should be outside the containment zones,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

He said skill development training institutes, typing institutes and computer institutes have also been given permission to begin in-campus training by following all guidelines.

Coaching classes and other training institutes should have thermal guns at the entrance gate to check the temperature of every student before allowing them to attend classes, everyone in the campus will have to compulsory use a mask, and sanitisation facility should be available at the entrance of the campus as well as the teaching halls. It is mandatory for everyone to maintain social distancing in the campus and in classrooms, as per the directives.

The PMC has also decided to reopen its gardens from 6 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 7 pm, with the same guidelines issued in the past which include restrictions for local residents below 10 years and above 65 years.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.