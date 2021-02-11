PMC allows classroom teaching in schools and colleges from February 15

The colleges have to follow the standard operating procedure issued by the state higher and technical education department as well as University Grants Commission (UGC) to check the spread of Covid-19. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

After allowing secondary schools to start classroom teaching, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has permitted all universities and colleges to begin regular classroom teaching for students in the city from February 15.

However, the colleges have to follow the standard operating procedure issued by the state higher and technical education department as well as University Grants Commission (UGC) to check the spread of Covid-19.

The civic administration has further allowed opening of swimming pools and spas for the public on the condition of strict implementation of all precautionary measures.

The civic administration has allowed almost all the activities and services except classroom teaching for pre-primary and primary schools in the city.

The spread of Covid-19 is on the decline with active cases less than 1,500. The PMC has not marked any area as a containment zone since January 1.