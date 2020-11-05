PMC allows cinemas, theatres to open with 50 pc capacity

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and auditoriums are allowed to reopen outside containment zones in Pune. (Photo: Express archive)

A day after the Maharashtra government ordered further relaxations in the lockdown, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allowed the reopening of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and auditoriums with 50 per cent sitting capacity.

In an order issued on Thursday, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said that cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and auditoriums are allowed to reopen outside containment zones. However, there are restrictions on selling or carrying food items. It is also mandatory to follow the standard operating procedure issued by the Centre for cinema halls and auditoriums.

The PMC has also given permission to reopen indoor stadiums outside containment zones for badminton, tennis, squash, shooting range and other sports.

Yoga institutes in the city have also been allowed to reopen outside containment zones, in accordance with guidelines of the state government and standard operating procedure issued by the Centre.

Kumar clarified that the reopening of various facilities and services in the city will be applicable till the next order.

Educational institutes and coaching classes have still not been allowed to open, and they are only allowed to operate for limited teaching and non-teaching staff.

