Pune: PMC allows 100% occupancy in government, private offices

TRYING TO get life back to normal by opening up all activities, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allowed 100 per cent attendance of staff in all private and government offices in the city due to the decrease in the spread of Covid infection.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Friday issued orders to allow 100 per cent attendance of staff in private and government offices. Currently, private offices are allowed to have only 50 per cent staff at the office while the rest of the staff work from home.

“Private and government offices can work with full staff strength. However, it would be mandatory for all the staff to get fully vaccinated by taking both the Covid vaccine doses before reporting to offices,” he said.

The decision is applicable in PMC as well as the cantonment area of Pune and Kirkee.

So far, some private offices were making half of their staff attend office on alternate weeks or three days in a week. Some organisations adopted staggered timings with half of their staff reporting in the first half and remaining in the second half.

The municipal commissioner clarified that all the establishments needed to ensure strict implementation of Covid-appropriate behaviour, including the use of face masks, social distancing and sanitisation.

The PMC has also allowed colleges and universities to restart physical classes for students, who are fully vaccinated.