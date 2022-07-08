PMC to allocate stalls for selling organic agri products

With the state government promoting sale of organic agriculture products in urban areas, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to allocate dedicated stalls in marketplaces for selling such products in the city.

Under the Balasaheb Thackeray Krishi Vyavsaya Gramin Parivartan, popularly known as State of Maharashtra Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (SMART), the state government is in the process of implementing ‘Urban Food System’ in the city.

“The PMC has decided to provide dedicated stalls in marketplaces for selling organic food. There is a high demand for organic food in the city,” a civic officer said.

The PMC, along with the state Agriculture Marketing department, would jointly launch the initiative for selling organic food products to citizens, he said, adding that it will be in addition to a weekly farmers’ market and supply of raw food for mid-day meal scheme in the city.

“The agriculture producing companies or groups of farmers can apply for such PMC stalls. They will be provided the space but have to get their products to the market at their own cost. Interested eligible persons can apply for such stalls,” the officer said, adding that the deadline for application is July 20.