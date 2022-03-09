PMC all set to start first batch of MBBS at its new medical college

WITH THE National Medical Commission (NMC) giving its nod to start classes at Bharatratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College of the Pune Municipal Corporation on condition of an undertaking from the state government and civic administration, the civic body is all set to start the first batch of 100 seats for MBBS in the new medical college.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has communicated that the NMC has decided to obtain an undertaking for issue of letter of permission to start the course in this academic year. “The applicant should provide all infrastructural facilities in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff, building, equipment and hospital facilities as per NMC norms. The applicant should also give an undertaking from the department of medical education or health secretary of state government to fulfil the requirements and deficiencies of the medical college if it arises in future. The undertaking from the commission of PMC on the deficiencies with the same lines should also be supported by the state health secretary and state government,” it said.

“Action to grant formal permission of the MARB for starting of the course will be initiated on receipt of appropriate undertaking letter fulfilling the conditions,” it said.

The first medical college of PMC, named Bharatratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, will be under Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik and managed by PMC Education Trust.

“The National Medical Commission has given its nod to the medical college of PMC. To start with, 100 students will be given admission in this college in December this year,” said mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

“The lectures for the students would presently be done in Sanas school and practicals would be conducted at Kamla Nehru Hospital. The PMC will soon develop a separate building of medical college on the premises of Naidu hospital,” said civic health officer. The civic body is likely to have an annual expenditure of Rs 100 crore for the college.