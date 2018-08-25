PMC aims at 1 MW solar power, to start with panels on 4 civic buildings

The PMC plans to install solar panels on rooftops of Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir, Ghole Road art gallery, Naidu Hospital and Kamla Nehru Hospital. (Express photo) The PMC plans to install solar panels on rooftops of Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir, Ghole Road art gallery, Naidu Hospital and Kamla Nehru Hospital. (Express photo)

Setting up a target of 1 MW solar power generation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration sought permission from its standing committee to sign an agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to install solar panels on four civic-owned buildings. In a proposal tabled before the standing committee, municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao said the civic administration be allowed to give permission to the company concerned to install these panels.

According to the civic administration, it plans to install solar panels on the rooftops of Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir, Ghole Road art gallery, Naidu Hospital and Kamla Nehru Hospital, from which a total of 196 Kwp power can be generated. “It is estimated that approximately 26,460 units of power will be generated every month through these solar panels installed on the four buildings. This will save Rs 18.85 lakh of electricity charges per year,” the proposal stated.

As per PMC plans, it will also install panels on the rooftops of 14 other civic buildings to generate 824 KWP and save an expenditure of nearly Rs 91 lakh in a year. The civic buildings that have been identified for installation of rooftop solar panels are Savarkar Bhavan, Bal Gandharva auditorium, Ghole Road art gallery, Bhimsen Joshi auditorium, Rajiv Gandhi e-learning school, Annabhau Sathe auditorium, Mahatma Phule auditorium, Yashwantrao Chavan auditorium, Naidu hospital, Kamla Nehru hospital, Rajiv Gandhi hospital, PMC main building, waterworks building at Parvati and buildings of the ward offices.

The SECI has recommended the agency, TEP Solar India Mauritius, to be appointed for the implementation of the project. The PMC should allow the use of the rooftop of civic buildings for 25 years without any cost to the agency, the proposal added.

In addition, the PMC will have an obligation to use power at a rate of Rs 3.62 kWh. The civic body has to sign a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the agency. It should also be allowed to sign an agreement with MSEDCL for “net metering” for solar energy generation. Earlier, Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) in partnership with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) signed a 25-year PPA with Cleanmax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd (Developer) to set up solar rooftop plant on 14 of its buildings. The project of around 602 KwH power generation is under the RESCO model of SECI.

The PSCDCL is also in discussions with various other government institutions, agencies for deployment of rooftop solar panels across the city. In the long term, PSCDCL will also work with private sector entities in implementing rooftop solar projects, thereby leading to the achievement of Pune’s vision to become India’s first 1 Gigawatt city, based on renewable energy.

