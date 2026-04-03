PMC accelerates monsoon preparedness work after city sinks from yesterday’s downpour

The Pune civic body Friday swung into action to accelerate monsoon preparedness work after untimely rain brought life to standstill in the city a day earlier.

After holding a meeting with civic officials on the issue, Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said, “It has been observed that the water-carrying capacity of the existing storm water drains is less. They need to be widened as per guideline.”

She said that efficient mechanism is needed to cater to emergency situation arising due to heavy rain within a short span. “A survey of nallahs has been directed to identify encroachments and take action against them. We should have preparedness for cloud burst situation and change the strategy for handling it effectively,” added the mayor.