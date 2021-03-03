PMC able to open only 8 of 14 vaccination centres

The problems continued on March 2 and 534 senior citizens and 26 co-morbid patients were inoculated on Tuesday. (Representational)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday opened eight new vaccination centres at government-run hospitals instead of the 14 it had planned to open.

The PMC had said it was starting 10 new vaccination centres, including eight in government hospitals and two in private hospitals, in addition to the four centres started on March 1.

According to government directives, the PMC started the third phase of vaccination for co-morbid patients above 45 years of age and all citizens above 60 years. Earlier, it had started the first phase on January 16 for healthcare workers – doctors, nurses, ward boys, security guards and then for frontline workers – staff of civic body, police department, home department and home guard.The second dose of vaccine has to be administered after a gap of 28 days.

The third phase of vaccination was started in four government hospitals – Kamla Nehru hospital in Mangalwar Peth, Jayabhai Sutar hospital in Kothrud, Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Yerawada and Sassoon hospital near Pune station, but due to technical problems in the CoWIN portal, only 154 senior citizens and 16 co-morbid patients were administered the first dose on March 1.

The problems continued on March 2 and 534 senior citizens and 26 co-morbid patients were inoculated on Tuesday.

“The walk-in registration facility for vaccination is available in the four centres of Kamla Nehru hospital, Jayabhai Sutar hospital, Rajiv Gandhi hospital and Sassoon hospital,” a civic health officer said.

The vaccination centres have been increased where vaccination will be done only for those registered on the CoWIN portal. Government hospitals included Malti Kachi hospital in Bhavani peth, Bindu Madhav Thackeray hospital in Warje, Bartakke hospital in Warje and Pote hospital in Sahakarnagar.

The PMC has so far received 1.92 lakh doses of vaccines from the state government of which 98,570 have been distributed so far. At least 70 per cent of the registered 56,000 healthcare workers and 30 per cent of registered 57,264 frontline workers have been inoculated so far.

