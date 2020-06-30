PMC: 529 out of 618 recorded deaths were of patients aged above 50, with co-morbidities

The PMC recently approved home quarantine for asymptomatic Covid-19, or those with mild symptoms, while clarifying co-morbid patients could avail this facility as well but would be responsible for their own health. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) The PMC recently approved home quarantine for asymptomatic Covid-19, or those with mild symptoms, while clarifying co-morbid patients could avail this facility as well but would be responsible for their own health. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

The PMC has reason to be concerned about citizens aged above 50, who have other serious ailments, as out of the 618 Covid deaths recorded in the city till June 28, 529 were those of patients above 50 years of age with co-morbid conditions.

The PMC has advised children aged below 10 and citizens aged above 50 to remain inside even though relaxations have been introduced in the lockdown. It has further urged citizens to take more care of senior citizens with co-morbidities to ensure that they do not get infected.

Out of 16,125 Covid-19 patients recorded in the city till June 28, the PMC has registered 4,439 patients as co-morbid and aged above 50. The civic body has also put special focus on co-morbid and senior citizens through door-to-door survey.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar had directed the civic body to survey senior citizens and co-morbid people in the city, and monitor their health on a regular basis.

“The PMC has identified 1,26,724 senior citizens and 3,188 pregnant women in containment zones. Civic staff is in touch with high-risk patients in containment zones through survey team,” said a civic health officer.

The officer said it was not that all co-morbid patients aged above 50 were affected, as around 4,000 such patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Maximum deaths were recorded in the age group of 60 to 70, followed by 70 to 80 and 50 to 60. However, maximum infected to date are in the age group of 30 to 40, followed by 20 to 30 and 40 to 50.

The civic officer further said if co-morbid citizens above 50 took more care, there was no reason to be worried. “Maximum infected are the age group of 20 to 50, while maximum deaths in the age group 50 to 80 category,” said a health officer.

The PMC recently approved home quarantine for asymptomatic Covid-19, or those with mild symptoms, while clarifying co-morbid patients could avail this facility as well but would be responsible for their own health. Apart from having a separate room, washroom and caretaker, the PMC has specified that co-morbid patients would have to consult a regular physician for other ailments, and that the caretaker should frequently report to civic staff on the patient’s health.

