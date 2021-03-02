PMAY(U) Scheme: PCMC starts process to weed out ‘bogus beneficiaries’

The PCMC suspects that a section of the winners has submitted bogus documents while applying for the flats or hid the information of prior ownership of homes in their own or spouse's name.

Three days after it picked 3664 beneficiaries by drawing lottery to own low cost 300 square-feet apartments under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAYU), the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has begun the process of weeding out potential bogus winners.

“We are now starting the physical verification process of the documents. While applying for the flat, the beneficiaries had submitted documents and a Demand Draft. On the basis of these documents, we held a draw of lots and allotted them the flats. Now we will have to establish whether they are the right beneficiaries as per our eligibility criteria,” Assistant Municipal Commissioner Anna Bodade told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The criteria to claim a PMAY(U) apartment under EWS category include the norms like a beneficiary should not have a flat in his or her name anywhere in the country. He or she should have a salary of less than Rs 3 lakh and that all the necessary documents should be supplied.

“If a woman whose husband has a flat in his name, she cannot apply for the flat under PMAY. This is because if husband has the flat in his name, it will be automatically transferred in the name of his wife on his demise. So a woman whose husband has a flat in his name cannot seek another flat,” Bodade said.

Civic officials will also have to ensure that the documents submitted were appropriate ones and not fraudulent ones. “We will tie-up with the office of Inspector General of Registeration to authenticate the documents by the beneficiary,” said Bodade.

BJP leader Sarang Kamtekar when a ‘housing for the poor’ project was implemented a few years back, several bogus beneficiaries were detected and then weeded out. “Though people already have a flat in their name. When they get another under PMAY, they may rent it out while genuine potential benefiries are deprived of the opportunity. This is been the general practice among some. Besides, some beneficiary submit documents which do not belong to them. PCMC should weed out such bogus claimants to ensure that people who really do not have flats in their own names get their own property. That is the purpose of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Kamtekar said.

Bodade said once the bogus claimants are weeded out, they will then allot their flats to those in the waiting list. “While announcing the winners on Saturday, we had also announced the waiting list. If say 100 winners are removed, we will include the 100 from the waiting list,” said Bodade said.

The flats are being constructed in Charholi, Borhadewadi and Ravet areas within the PCMC limits. Each flat is worth Rs 300 square feet. The cost of flats ranges between from Rs 7 to 9 lakh. The central government provides a subsidy of Rs 2.5 lakh.

The beneficiaries will have to book the allotted flat by paying 10 per cent of the total cost “We will also facilitate bank loan for them for the rest of the amount. The beneficiaries will have to submit proper documents and their records to get the bank loans,” said Bodade.