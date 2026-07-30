PM should become an influencer, says CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke as he returns home

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who returned to his home on Tuesday after 40 days, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he should become a social media influencer “as he is good at it.”
“I think Prime Minister Modi should now become an influencer. He is doing a good job as an influencer. He should vacate the Prime Minister’s chair; another leader can handle that job,” Dipke said when asked about the Prime Minister’s Instagram reels addressing students during the protests over the NEET paper leak.
Dipke returned to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following the CJP-led march to Parliament in New Delhi.
Alleging harassment of student protesters, Dipke said, “After the CJP protest was called off, governments of various states are tracking down protesters and harassing them.”
“The government should stop harassing students. If it does not, protesters will teach it a lesson in the upcoming elections. The anger of the protesters has not subsided just because of the Union Minister’s resignation; it was directed at the government,” he said.
Dipke also questioned why the BJP and the RSS “failed to understand the anger of the youth.”
Asked about BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s remarks describing videos from the CJP demonstrations as “puke-inducing”, Dipke said she was “not a serious political figure” and that the party did not attach importance to her statements.
Responding to criticism over a celebration organised by CJP spokesperson Saurav Das after Pradhan’s resignation, Dipke said the gathering was meant for party volunteers.
“Our volunteers spent 36 days sitting day and night on the streets. That party was for them. BJP leaders and workers celebrate on the streets when they win elections. We celebrated indoors instead of on the streets. What is wrong if the volunteers enjoyed themselves for a single day? Wasn’t the BJP ashamed of the way Dharmendra Pradhan was welcomed in Parliament after the suicides of 21 students?” he said.