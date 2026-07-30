PM should become an influencer, says CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke as he returns home

Dipke returned to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following the CJP-led march to Parliament in New Delhi.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who returned to his home on Tuesday after 40 days, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he should become a social media influencer “as he is good at it.”

“I think Prime Minister Modi should now become an influencer. He is doing a good job as an influencer. He should vacate the Prime Minister’s chair; another leader can handle that job,” Dipke said when asked about the Prime Minister’s Instagram reels addressing students during the protests over the NEET paper leak.

Dipke returned to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following the CJP-led march to Parliament in New Delhi.