PM Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate Metro Line 3 on November 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely inaugurate Metro Line 3 on November 3. In addition to this, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for a series of new projects, including a new line from Khadakwasla to Kharadi, and an extension of the existing line from Ramwadi to Wagholi, Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and Nal Stop to Manikbaug.

“We have been told to prepare for the launch of Metro Line 3 from November 3. It will likely be operational on that day too. Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has booked Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Balewadi Stadium from November 1 to 5 for the inauguration. It will be held on any one of these days, with November 3 being most likely,” said a PMRDA official involved with the development of Metro Line 3.

“The details on who will be present at the event venue will be declared later on,” said the official.

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“There is an intimation but no confirmation as yet on how the event will be organised by PMRDA. We will be preparing for the Lines to be developed by Maha-Metro. The event will include laying the foundation stone for Line 4 from Khadakwasla to Kharadi and an extension of Line 2 from Ramwadi to Wagholi and Vanaz to Chandni chowk as well as connecting Line 2 and Line 4 from Nal Stop to Manikbaug,” Maha-Metro Director Atul Gadgil said.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Pune was scheduled for November 3 and it was speculated he would inaugurate Line 3 in person. However, the Prime Minister is unlikely to travel to Pune that day and the inaugural ceremony is likely to be conducted virtually.

BJP had come under criticism for delaying the inauguration of the project, which was ready for operations since July. Congress leader Mohan Joshi had alleged the BJP was making citizens suffer just so that the ruling party could organise a media event. “The operations of Metro Line 3 should be started immediately and the official inauguration can be organised later on. There is no need for making citizens suffer,” he said.

The fare structure will be declared in the next few days, said a PMRDA official.

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been invited to inaugurate Metro Line 3.

The Pune Metro has completed Phase 1 of the project, which includes Line 1 from PCMC to Swargate and Line 2 from Vanaz to Ramwadi. The extension of Line 1 from PCMC to Nigdi and Swargate to Katraj is under construction.