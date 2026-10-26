PM Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate Metro Line 3 on November 3

The Prime Minister's visit to Pune was scheduled for November 3 and it was speculated he would inaugurate Line 3 in person. However, the Prime Minister is unlikely to travel to Pune that day and the inaugural ceremony is likely to be conducted virtually.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneOct 26, 2026 10:20 PM IST
Narendra Modi inaugurate Metro Line 3, Narendra Modi Metro Line 3, Narendra Modi, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs"The details on who will be present at the event venue will be declared later on," said the official. (DD News)     
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely inaugurate Metro Line 3 on November 3. In addition to this, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for a series of new projects, including a new line from Khadakwasla to Kharadi, and an extension of the existing line from Ramwadi to Wagholi, Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and Nal Stop to Manikbaug.

“We have been told to prepare for the launch of Metro Line 3 from November 3. It will likely be operational on that day too. Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has booked Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Balewadi Stadium from November 1 to 5 for the inauguration. It will be held on any one of these days, with November 3 being most likely,” said a PMRDA official involved with the development of Metro Line 3.

“The details on who will be present at the event venue will be declared later on,” said the official.

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“There is an intimation but no confirmation as yet on how the event will be organised by PMRDA. We will be preparing for the Lines to be developed by Maha-Metro. The event will include laying the foundation stone for Line 4 from Khadakwasla to Kharadi and an extension of Line 2 from Ramwadi to Wagholi and Vanaz to Chandni chowk as well as connecting Line 2 and Line 4 from Nal Stop to Manikbaug,” Maha-Metro Director Atul Gadgil said.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Pune was scheduled for November 3 and it was speculated he would inaugurate Line 3 in person. However, the Prime Minister is unlikely to travel to Pune that day and the inaugural ceremony is likely to be conducted virtually.

BJP had come under criticism for delaying the inauguration of the project, which was ready for operations since July. Congress leader Mohan Joshi had alleged the BJP was making citizens suffer just so that the ruling party could organise a media event. “The operations of Metro Line 3 should be started immediately and the official inauguration can be organised later on. There is no need for making citizens suffer,” he said.

The fare structure will be declared in the next few days, said a PMRDA official.

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been invited to inaugurate Metro Line 3.

The Pune Metro has completed Phase 1 of the project, which includes Line 1 from PCMC to Swargate and Line 2 from Vanaz to Ramwadi. The extension of Line 1 from PCMC to Nigdi and Swargate to Katraj is under construction.

 

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

 

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