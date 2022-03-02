Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Symbiosis Aarogya dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Symbiosis Aarogya dham’ at Lavale on March 6.

Talking about the Aarogya dham, Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, Symbiosis International University said: “Symbiosis is celebrating its golden jubilee year in 2021-22. Around 70 acre of land on the 400-acre premises of Symbiosis International University (SIU) at Lavale has been dedicated for the development of various institutions to provide healthcare services…”

Dr Yeravdekar added that the Symbiosis Medical College for Women (SMCW) and the Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Center (SUHRC) at the Aarogya dham will make a difference in the healthcare delivery and medical education system in the country.

The SMCW is the first fully residential medical college for women in India, Dr Yeravdekar said.

“The SUHRC is a well-equipped 900-bed hospital. About 1,000 to 1,200 outpatients are examined and treated here daily. If needed, they are even admitted and the entire treatment is provided free of cost,” Dr Yeravdekar said. Telemedicine facility is also available to patients in remote rural areas of Mulshi taluka. Notably, the SUHRC is working towards becoming a paperless digital hospital.

The Symbiosis Aarogya Dham also includes the Symbiosis College of Nursing, Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences, Symbiosis School of Biological Sciences and the Symbiosis Center for Health Skills, among others.