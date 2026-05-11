Despite PM’s appeal, gold buying unlikely to change

Experts highlight the cultural and emotional bond with the yellow metal as a primary driver of market resilience.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneMay 11, 2026 10:43 PM IST
PM Modi gold buying appeal, gold imports West Asia war economic impactMumbai: A jewellery shop employee displays gold chains at a store in Kalbadevi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to stop buying gold for a year, in Mumbai, Monday, May 11, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_11_2026_000265A)
Make us preferred source on Google

The day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for Indians to unite during the crisis caused by the prolonged war in West Asia by, among other austerity measures, not buying gold for a year, there was concern but also a quiet confidence in the industry.

“Traditionally, people of India have an unbreakable relationship with gold. Gold is an emotion for the majority of us. This bond is not going to change or break,” said Abhay Gadgil of the Pune Saraf Association (PSA), an apex body of jewellers of the city. He added that different jewellery associations would be discussing the issue and might approach the government at a national level.

Vipul Ashtekar, Partner at KRA Jewellers, said that crores of small artisans depend on the gold industry for their livelihood. “If people stop buying gold for a year, there will be huge losses. I think what Modi ji meant is that people should control on buying biscuits and bullions,” says Ashtekar.

Also Read | Why PM Modi has asked Indians to reduce spending on gold, petrol, edible oils

The Prime Minister’s speech was to inform Indians of the need to save foreign exchange. His appeal to people to avoid travelling abroad, unless very important, and working from home, are intended to save dollars and reduce the pressure on petroleum.

India imports most of the gold from Australia and South Africa, among others. The country is the second-largest buyer of gold in the world. In 2025-26, India imported $72 billion worth of gold, which was a 24 per cent increase from the year before. All this gold costs dollars.

Gadgil added that the yellow metal is going to keep drawing people because it also represents a form of security. “People feel safe investing their money in gold. In the last few years, the returns on gold, too, have been promising. The fluctuations in the stock markets, too, convince people that gold is a safe bet,” added Gadgil.

There does not seem to be an alternative to gold for small, medium and big investors, which might be individuals or institutions. The gold industry is not overtly worried after the Prime Minister’s speech because they are confident people will keep coming through the doors to look for a piece that fits their budget.

Story continues below this ad

Gadgil captures the strong hold of gold in the Indian imagination by pointing out that, when the war between the US and Israel with Iran broke out, the price of gold had skyrocketed. “But, in the last one-and-a-half months, the rates have stabilised. We saw that the sales were good during Gudi Padwa and Akshay Tritiya. We are looking at equally good sales for the wedding season, as people are buying gold and will keep doing so,” says Gadgil.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 11: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments