‘Walk the talk’: Citizens welcome PM Modi’s fuel conservation appeal, but call on leaders to ditch convoys

4 min readPuneMay 12, 2026 07:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon citizens, to collectively reduce their dependence on petroleum products to help the country navigate global economic disruptions. Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad, he urged people to use public transport, switch to electric vehicles, revive work-from-home and virtual meeting practices where possible, and avoid non-essential foreign travel, among other measures.
The appeal comes at a time of heightened volatility in global energy markets, with India importing a significant share of its energy needs. Modi’s appeal struck a chord among many Pune residents – but with caveats.
Leaders must walk the talk
Neeraj Nangare, a Pune-based digital creator, welcomed the intent behind the PM’s appeal but pointed to a glaring contradiction. “The central government alone has over 70 ministers, and Maharashtra has around 40. Whether it is the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, or any cabinet minister, they travel with cavalcades of 10 to 15 cars – sometimes more. Add to that the private choppers and planes used for short distances, like Pune to Mumbai. A massive amount of fuel is burned in the name of VIP protocol,” he said.
“Before asking common citizens to take public transport, leaders must set an example – board a train, take a bus, fly on a commercial plane. People will follow them,” he said. “Even the appeal’s timing is absurd. The US-Iran-Israel war has been going on for months, causing an energy crisis, and now, after the completion of elections and victory rallies, focus has been put on restrained use.”
Timely & patriotic call
Dhairyashil Vandekar, an aviation expert, offered support for the PM’s appeal. “In the current global environment, marked by conflict in West Asia and volatility in international energy markets, the call to rationalise fuel use is both timely and appropriate. Every litre of fuel saved reduces foreign exchange outflows and strengthens the rupee,” he said.
Vandekar said fuel conservation is more than just an individual choice. “Taking the Metro for daily commutes, shifting to EVs where feasible, avoiding non-essential international travel – these are conscious choices that translate into national resilience. They also directly benefit households by cutting transportation costs,” he said, adding that responding to the PM’s call is “an expression of economic patriotism” at a time when inflationary pressures remain a serious concern.
EV push v/s on-ground barriers
While the appeal to shift to electric vehicles is well-intentioned, many Pune residents say the ground reality makes it difficult. Rahul Jadhav, an IT professional from Wakad, pointed out major hurdles. “High purchase costs, limited charging infrastructure, and steep maintenance and battery replacement costs make EVs far less practical than conventional vehicles for most people,” he said.
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During Akshaya Tritiya this year, traditionally an auspicious day for vehicle purchases, EV registrations in Pune fell sharply, from 893 last year to just 306, a drop of nearly 66 per cent.
The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) own data tells a similar story. Despite having around 50 EV charging stations for two- and four-wheelers across the city, only 10 to 15 are used daily, with usage peaking at 20 to 25 on busy days.
In April, the PMC put its charging station expansion plan on hold, citing poor utilisation. Manisha Shekatkar, head of PMC’s electrical department, had noted that charging costs, ranging between Rs 13 and Rs 19 per unit, and the relatively low number of EVs in the city may both be contributing factors, adding that expansion would be reconsidered once demand picks up.
WFH clarity
Pavanjit Mane, President of Pune-based Forum for IT Employees (FITE) said, “We welcome this comment from the Prime Minister promoting work from home in view of the global situation. However, we request that this should come as a circular from relevant Union Ministry or State Ministries and not be conveyed just through a speech. Unless it comes as an official circular, it is not possible to say that companies will follow it. Companies are many times willing to cooperate but if it comes as an official circular.”
(With inputs from Soham Shah)