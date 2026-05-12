‘Walk the talk’: Citizens welcome PM Modi’s fuel conservation appeal, but call on leaders to ditch convoys

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon citizens, to collectively reduce their dependence on petroleum products to help the country navigate global economic disruptions. Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad, he urged people to use public transport, switch to electric vehicles, revive work-from-home and virtual meeting practices where possible, and avoid non-essential foreign travel, among other measures.

The appeal comes at a time of heightened volatility in global energy markets, with India importing a significant share of its energy needs. Modi’s appeal struck a chord among many Pune residents – but with caveats.

Leaders must walk the talk

Neeraj Nangare, a Pune-based digital creator, welcomed the intent behind the PM’s appeal but pointed to a glaring contradiction. “The central government alone has over 70 ministers, and Maharashtra has around 40. Whether it is the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, or any cabinet minister, they travel with cavalcades of 10 to 15 cars – sometimes more. Add to that the private choppers and planes used for short distances, like Pune to Mumbai. A massive amount of fuel is burned in the name of VIP protocol,” he said.