Travel industry braces for slowdown in foreign bookings after PM’s appeal

People who have already booked tickets might go ahead with planned international vacations this summer, but those who were still waiting to book a trip might rethink.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneMay 12, 2026 09:10 PM IST
PM Modi foreign travel appealMost travel agencies in Pune are sure that the industry will suffer a financial setback, but the spiral had started with wars and conflicts in different parts of the world and fears that these might spread to other countries. (Photo generated using AI)
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Written by Dipanita Nath & Vaishnavi Gujar

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians to avoid travelling abroad, the travel industry is bracing for a drop in demand for foreign travel – but bookings that have already been made are unlikely to be cancelled.

“We will always go by nation first. The PM has declared that certain measures must be taken by Indians for the next one year at least. There is a solid reason behind this appeal and we stand by it,” said Vishwajeet Raja Patil, director of Mumbai-based Raja Rani Travels Pvt Ltd and former president of the Maharashtra Tour Organisers’ Association (MTOA), one of the oldest travel associations in the state.

Patil said people who have already booked tickets might go ahead with planned international vacations this summer, but those who were still waiting to book a trip might rethink. “My understanding is that a lot of people will try to avoid international holidays this year. They will take holidays to places within India. If they want to beat the summer heat, there are options, such as Kashmir, the Northeast, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, among others,” he added.

According to Mahadev Jadhav of Sainath Tours and Travels, domestic holidays make up 70 per cent of the bookings while the remaining are for international destinations. “Last year’s Pahalgam attacks had already resulted in losses for us. A restriction on foreign travel is another event that we will have to face,” he said.

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Most travel agencies in Pune are sure that the industry will suffer a financial setback, but the spiral had started with wars and conflicts in different parts of the world and fears that these might spread to other countries. Travellers had started avoiding many foreign countries.

“There is definitely going to be an impact. People will take at least a week to fully understand the situation and react accordingly. There is no immediate panic, but we are already seeing hesitation among travellers. International travel bookings could slow down in the coming weeks, and the travel industry will suffer the outcome gradually,” said Sachin Jagtap of Rainbow Holidays Travel Agency.

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In the sales office of a prominent travel company in the city that arranges for destination weddings and group tours, among others, the staff expects business to reduce. “It has been only a day since Modi ji made this appeal, so it is too early to assess the scale of the setback,” a member of the staff said.

Ashish Raina, of Vacation Guru Tour in Wagholi, said domestic travel may not see much impact, but international travel bookings could be affected. The uncertainty could cause revenue losses for many travel businesses. “People are likely to wait and watch before making foreign travel plans,” Raina said.

(Vaishnavi Gujar is an intern with The Indian Express)

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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