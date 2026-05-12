Travel industry braces for slowdown in foreign bookings after PM’s appeal

Written by Dipanita Nath & Vaishnavi Gujar

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians to avoid travelling abroad, the travel industry is bracing for a drop in demand for foreign travel – but bookings that have already been made are unlikely to be cancelled.

“We will always go by nation first. The PM has declared that certain measures must be taken by Indians for the next one year at least. There is a solid reason behind this appeal and we stand by it,” said Vishwajeet Raja Patil, director of Mumbai-based Raja Rani Travels Pvt Ltd and former president of the Maharashtra Tour Organisers’ Association (MTOA), one of the oldest travel associations in the state.

Patil said people who have already booked tickets might go ahead with planned international vacations this summer, but those who were still waiting to book a trip might rethink. “My understanding is that a lot of people will try to avoid international holidays this year. They will take holidays to places within India. If they want to beat the summer heat, there are options, such as Kashmir, the Northeast, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, among others,” he added.

According to Mahadev Jadhav of Sainath Tours and Travels, domestic holidays make up 70 per cent of the bookings while the remaining are for international destinations. “Last year’s Pahalgam attacks had already resulted in losses for us. A restriction on foreign travel is another event that we will have to face,” he said.

Most travel agencies in Pune are sure that the industry will suffer a financial setback, but the spiral had started with wars and conflicts in different parts of the world and fears that these might spread to other countries. Travellers had started avoiding many foreign countries.

“There is definitely going to be an impact. People will take at least a week to fully understand the situation and react accordingly. There is no immediate panic, but we are already seeing hesitation among travellers. International travel bookings could slow down in the coming weeks, and the travel industry will suffer the outcome gradually,” said Sachin Jagtap of Rainbow Holidays Travel Agency.

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In the sales office of a prominent travel company in the city that arranges for destination weddings and group tours, among others, the staff expects business to reduce. “It has been only a day since Modi ji made this appeal, so it is too early to assess the scale of the setback,” a member of the staff said.

Ashish Raina, of Vacation Guru Tour in Wagholi, said domestic travel may not see much impact, but international travel bookings could be affected. The uncertainty could cause revenue losses for many travel businesses. “People are likely to wait and watch before making foreign travel plans,” Raina said.

(Vaishnavi Gujar is an intern with The Indian Express)