PM Modi Pune visit: Narendra Modi to inaugurate Dehu temple in the afternoon

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: June 14, 2022 12:12:47 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Maharashtra’s Saint Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune on June 14. The PM will also inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai.

“Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as Kirtans. He lived in Dehu. A Shila Mandir was built after his demise, but it was not formally structured as a Temple. It has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks, and also carries an idol of Sant Tukaram,” as per the official press release. Later, the PM will participate in the 200th-year celebration of the Gujarati daily Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

In anticipation of the Prime Minister’s visit, the temple was closed to the public from Sunday, June 12, as per media reports. Heavy police and security presence too has been beefed up at the premises.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Dehu temple on June 14. Follow the latest updates here.

12:12 (IST)14 Jun 2022
Inauguration to take place in the afternoon

The inauguration of the temple is expected to take place at around 1.45 pm, as per media reports. 

12:11 (IST)14 Jun 2022
