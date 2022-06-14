PM Modi Pune visit: Narendra Modi to inaugurate Dehu temple in the afternoon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Maharashtra’s Saint Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune on June 14. The PM will also inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai.

“Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as Kirtans. He lived in Dehu. A Shila Mandir was built after his demise, but it was not formally structured as a Temple. It has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks, and also carries an idol of Sant Tukaram,” as per the official press release. Later, the PM will participate in the 200th-year celebration of the Gujarati daily Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.