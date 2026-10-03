PM Modi to visit Baramati on November 3, says Sharad Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Baramati on November 3 to unveil a 9-foot-tall, 4-ton statue of Gautam Buddha at ‘Vidya Pratishthan’, an educational institution headed by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Speaking at a press conference in Baramati on Saturday, Pawar confirmed that the Prime Minister’s Office shared the accepted schedule following an earlier invitation.

”The Prime Minister has accepted the invitation. Yesterday (on Friday), the Prime Minister’s Office shared the schedule. On November 3, PM Modi will arrive in Baramati to visit Vidya Pratishthan, where a 4-ton statue of Gautam Buddha will be installed. Prime Minister Modi will unveil this statue,” Pawar said.