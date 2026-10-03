PM Modi to visit Baramati on November 3, says Sharad Pawar

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Baramati on November 3 to unveil a 9-foot-tall, 4-ton statue of Gautam Buddha at ‘Vidya Pratishthan’, an educational institution headed by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.
Speaking at a press conference in Baramati on Saturday, Pawar confirmed that the Prime Minister’s Office shared the accepted schedule following an earlier invitation.
”The Prime Minister has accepted the invitation. Yesterday (on Friday), the Prime Minister’s Office shared the schedule. On November 3, PM Modi will arrive in Baramati to visit Vidya Pratishthan, where a 4-ton statue of Gautam Buddha will be installed. Prime Minister Modi will unveil this statue,” Pawar said.
A 9-foot-tall and 4-ton statue of Gautam Buddha is set to be installed at Nakshatra Garden in Vidya Pratishthan, where Sharad Pawar serves as the president.
Paintings featuring prominent figures including Jijau, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhaurao Patil, Annabhau Sathe, Yashwantrao Chavan, and Shardabai Pawar will be displayed around the statue, Sharad Pawar said.
High-profile dignitaries expected to attend the event include Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, MP Parth Pawar, industrialist Cyrus Poonawalla, and the head of Oxford University.
The event is set to begin at 11.45 am, featuring brief addresses by Vidya Pratishthan vice president Prabhune, Sharad Pawar, CM Fadnavis, and PM Modi.
”Everyone will come to the spot where the statue of Gautam Buddha is located at Vidya Pratishthan. They will view the paintings and interact with students working in the field of Artificial Intelligence. They will also meet students who have launched startups. After this, all leaders will gather at the ground, where the program will commence at 11.45 am… At 12:10, the Prime Minister will leave for his next program,” said Pawar.
Meanwhile, along with the statue of Gautam Buddha, portraits of 13 great personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Shahu Maharaj, will also be featured here, Pawar said.