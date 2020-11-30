PM lauds Parbhani student’s ‘exceptional talent’ in personal letter after receiving a sketch of himself

PM Narendra Modi

On his twelfth birthday on November 25, Class XI student Ajay Dake, from Bal Vidya Mandir High School in Parbhani, was in for a surprise when he was called to the principal’s office. The student had sketched Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sent the portrait to the Prime Minister’s Office in the last week of October. Little did he know that the PM would reply by sending his personal greetings in a letter, lauding the youngster for his “exceptional talent”.

Ajay, who sketched the PM after watching him on television, said he was not sure if he would receive a reply. “I like sketching and have done many others. My family liked the sketch and took it to school, where my teachers helped post it to the PM’s office. I was happy to receive his reply,” he said.

The student, who also attached a letter with the sketch, told the PM about his love for painting and how he found it to be his medium of expression. The student also expressed his wish to do something for the country.

The reply was received by headmaster A U Kulkarni, who said he was surprised to see the PM’s letterhead and seal. Asked about the contents, he said the PM appreciated Ajay’s talent. Encouraging the youngster to use his creativity to do good for society, Modi also asked him to use his skill to raise awareness on social issues among friends and family.

Ajay’s father, Jitendra, who runs a stationery shop, said his son has been good at drawing since he was in Class I.

“He has not lost in a single drawing competition since then, he even went for a state-level competition two years ago. I feel proud that even though we come from this small town, my son’s art is recognised by the Prime Minister of India. Though he is young and yet to figure out his future, we will encourage him to take up art if he wishes to. My younger brother is an artist too, based in Bengaluru. At the moment, he is just basking in the glory but once this is over, we will ask him to seriously consider training as an artist,” Jitendra said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.