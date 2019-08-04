PM crop loan insurance scheme: Pune farmers call off protest after minister’s assurance to take up matters on August 7

State Minister of Agriculture Anil Bonde on Saturday gave assurance to protesting farmers that he will chair a meeting in Mumbai on August 7 to discuss various issues related to the Prime Minister Crop Loan Insurance Scheme.

Under the banner of the Communist Party of India and the All India Kisan Sabha, farmers on Saturday gathered outside the office of the Agriculture Commissioner in Pune to start an indefinite protest. Farmers from Parbhani, Beed and other parts of the state had come together to protest against “flaws” in the implementation of the insurance scheme.

Following a meeting with officials from the agriculture commissioner’s office, farmers decided to withdraw their protest after the assurance was given to them by the agriculture minister.

Farmers’ organisations in Maharashtra have been on the streets against the crop insurance scheme, which, they said, helped the insurance companies more than the farmers. Rajan Kshirsagar, Maharashtra executive committee member, said their demands included increasing the indemnity cover to 90 per cent from the present 70 per cent. “The concept of threshold income itself needs to be revised,” he said.

Protesting farmers claimed that there was no mechanism in place to address the complaints raised by them. Between kharif seasons 2017-18 and 2018-19, more than 10,000 complaints are pending with no resolutions.

Farmers claimed that barring Parbhani, none of the other districts have received the 25 per cent advance to be given in case of a drought. While the state government has declared a drought, none of the farmers have received the advance, which has put them in financial distress. The selection of a taluka for declaration of drought, they said, has resulted in farmers not receiving their insurance handouts.

The farmers have asked for a relook into the crop cutting experiments and demanded that these be made more transparent. They have also demanded a state-level insurance scheme in Maharashtra.