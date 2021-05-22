PM Awas Yojana: Over 4,800 citizens get flats in Pradhikaran area

A total of 4,884 citizens have got a flat each under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in Sector 12 of Pimpri-Chinchwad Newtownship Authority, better known as Pradhikaran. (Express photo)

A total of 4,884 citizens have got a flat each under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in Sector 12 of Pimpri-Chinchwad Newtownship Authority, better known as Pradhikaran. Though these flats are still being constructed, PCNTDA has announced that it is planning to construct another 6,000 flats in the same Section 12.

The list of the beneficiaries was declared after a draw of lots was held at the hands of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday.

The names of the beneficiaries who will get the flats after they pay the stipulated amount has been put on wwwpcntda..org.in and https://lottery.pcntda.org.in.

The beneficiaries have been alloted the flats under the Economically Weaker Section category and the Low Income Group category. As many as 3,317 flats are being constructed under the EWS category while 1,566 are being constructed under the LIG category. For the EWS category, Rs 3 lakh annual salary of the family is the income criteria while for LIG category, a family should have a collective salary of Rs 6 lakh.

PCNTDA CEO Bansi Gawli said the beneficiaries will be first given a provisional allotment certificate and in a month’s time, they will begin the process of scrutinising the documents like income certificate and caste certificates submitted by the beneficiaries. “The actual possession of the flats will happen by April 22,” he said.

Gawli said EWS flat price is Rs 9.90 lakh while the LIG flat price is Rs 32 lakh. “In the EWS category, the beneficiaries will get a direct susidy of Rs 2.50 lakh. They have to pay Rs 7.40 lakh. In the LIG category, the beneficiaries will cross-linked subsidy on interest they pay on loan to the tune of Rs 2.50 lakh,” he said.

Over 20,000 applications were received in both categories.

Speaking at the draw of lots, Pawar said,”The government is working on ensuring a home for the common man. The process of alloting the flats is computerised and transparent. Those who did not get a flat should not worry. The next draw of lots will be held for 6,000 flats…Citizens who missed out should apply for claiming those flats,” he said.

BJP corporator Seema Savale said there is still no clarity from PCNTDA as to how beneficiaries in LIG category will manage to get bank loans. “For a Rs 32 lakh flat, the annual salary of a family has to be around Rs 6 lakh. This means, they should be earning around Rs 50,000 and will have to take a loan of Rs 28-30 lakh. This translates to an EMI of around Rs 30,000. Will the bank allow such a loan ? Can they afford to pay such an huge EMI. These are the questions needed to be anwered,” she said. Gawli said the price of the flats were decided in 2017.

Meanwhile, officials of PCNTDA, which will be merged with PCMC and PMRDA, said they are still awaiting final notification from the state government. As to what will happen to the fate of the housing projects, Gawli said,”We hope the notification will throw light on it.”

