Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Plumber electrocuted while fixing bathroom at flat in Warje, contractor booked

When Dayanand Tarak Bansode was breaking a part of a wall for new fittings, he received an electric shock and fell unconscious. His assistant and contractor rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man working as a plumber died of electrocution while working in the bathroom of a flat of a residential society in Warje on Monday. Police have booked the contractor who assigned him the work for causing death due to negligence.

Police have identified the deceased as Dayanand Tarak Bansode, a resident of Shastrinagar in Kothrud. As per the information given by Warje Malwadi police station, the incident took place around 4 pm in Viola Society in Warje where Bansode and his assistant were carrying out plumbing work in the bathroom of a flat.

“Preliminary probe suggests that the plumbing work contractor had not provided any adequate safety gear including insulating boots and gloves to Bansode, thus causing his death by negligence. The contractor identified as Vinit Gadgil has been booked,” said an officer from Warje Malwadi police station.

Police have invoked Indian Penal Code section 304-A pertaining to causing the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide in the case.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 07:16:10 am
