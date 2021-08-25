People living with hypertension doubled worldwide in 30 years to more than 1.2 billion: Study

Over the past 30 years, the number of adults (aged 30-79) living with hypertension worldwide has doubled— from an estimated 648 million (331 million women and 317 million men) in 1990 to 1278 million (626 million women and 652 million men) in 2019, with most of this increase occurring in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The prevalence of hypertension in India has marginally increased over 30 years, from 28 per cent in women and 29 per cent in men to 32 per cent in women and 38 per cent in men, in 2019.

The international study, funded by the WHO and published in The Lancet today, analysed blood pressure measurements from more than 100 million people taken over three decades in 184 countries. The study was conducted by researchers from the Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration.

Hypertension was defined as having systolic blood pressure of 140 millimetres of mercury (mm Hg) or greater, diastolic blood pressure of 90 mm Hg or greater, or taking medication for high blood pressure. Despite being straightforward to diagnose and relatively easy to treat with low-cost drugs, nearly half of people (41 per cent of women and 51 per cent of men) with hypertension worldwide in 2019 were unaware of their condition; and more than half of women (53 per cent) and men (62 per cent) with the condition weren’t treated. Worldwide, blood pressure was controlled with medication in fewer than 1 in 4 women and 1 in 5 men with hypertension.

High blood pressure is directly linked to more than 8.5 million deaths worldwide each year and is the leading risk factor for stroke, ischaemic heart disease, other vascular diseases, and renal disease. Lowering blood pressure can cut the number of strokes by 35 to 40 per cent, heart attacks by 20 to 25 per cent, and heart failure by around 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, according to the study, many high-income countries, including Canada, Switzerland, the UK and Spain report all-time low prevalence levels, but in low- and middle-income and central European countries such as Paraguay, Hungary, Poland, and Croatia hypertension rates remain high.

High-income and some middle-income countries have made impressive improvements in treatment and control of hypertension. They include Canada, South Korea, Iceland, the USA, Costa Rica, and Germany. But there has been little change in most countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Oceania. Authors have called for best practices in detection, treatment, and control from countries like Costa Rica, Chile, Turkey, Kazakhstan and South Africa to be replicated across low- and middle-income countries.

Professor Majid Ezzati, Imperial College London, UK, the senior author of the study said, “Our analysis has revealed good practice in diagnosing and treating hypertension not just in high-income countries but also in middle-income countries.

Prof Avula Laxmaiah, public health epidemiologist at the National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad, said that from 1990, there was a significant improvement in the diagnosis of hypertension from 12-19 per cent to 32-42 per cent among men and women. Similarly, treatment and control levels were also significantly improved. However, diagnosis, treatment and control levels are still low when compared to the developed countries like Canada, the USA, UK and others, Prof Laxmaiah told The Indian Express.

The India government has been implementing the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) since 2010 up to the district level under the National Health Mission. NPCDCS is focusing on awareness generation for behaviour and lifestyle changes, screening and early diagnosis of persons with high levels of risk factors and their referral to appropriate treatment facilities like PHCs, CHCs and district hospitals for early diagnosis, treatment, and control of non-communicable diseases including cardiovascular diseases. To accomplish this, there is a need to improve infrastructure facilities and trained health manpower, especially at the primary health centre and sub-centre levels, Dr Laxmaiah said.

New WHO guideline for hypertension treatment released

The ‘WHO Guideline for the pharmacological treatment of hypertension in adults’, also released today, provides new recommendations to help countries improve the management of hypertension. WHO recommends initiation of pharmacological antihypertensive treatment of individuals with a confirmed diagnosis of hypertension and systolic blood pressure of ≥140 mmHg or diastolic blood pressure of ≥90 mmHg. Dr Taskeen Khan, of WHO’s Department of Noncommunicable Diseases, who led the guideline development, said: “The new global guideline on the treatment of hypertension, the first in 20 years, provides the most current and relevant evidence-based guidance on the initiation of medicines for hypertension in adults.”