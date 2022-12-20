Plays on different themes to regale Pune audience as 5-day Rangmahotsav kicks off on December 22

The Maharashtra Cultural Centre will organise its 19th edition of Annual National Theatre Festival “Rangmahotsav” from December 22 to December 26 at Jyotsna Bhole Sabhagruha.

The festival will showcase five renowned and critically acclaimed productions over five days. The event will be inaugurated on Thursday at 7.30pm by Prof Waman Kendre, veteran theatre director, academician and former director of National School of Drama, New Delhi, reads a release.

The inauguration will be followed by Theatre Nisha during which Chennai’s much-appreciated production “Arundhati” — a play written and directed by V Balaksrishnan based on a monologue from Girish Karnad’s famous play “Yayati” will be staged.

Written as a tribute to Karad, Arundhati investigates the life of two newly weds who are trapped within the inquisitions into their past. The second day of the festival will showcase Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Late GP Deshpande’s “Uddhwast Dharamshala” which will narrate the story of a leftist university professor who is summoned to appear before a committee that comprises an MLA, the vice chancellor, a professor and a registrar. This play will be staged by Taleem Films & Theatre, Mumbai.

The third day of the festival will showcase The Trialogue Company, New Delhi’s critically acclaimed musical play “Tansen”, which will shed light on the journey of the Mughal-era musician. The fourth day of the festival will feature Juhi Babbar Soni’s renowned play “With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara” produced by Ekjute Theatre Group, Mumbai. It is a story of a passionate, urban and undaunted woman. The last day of the festival will feature aRANYA Theatre, Mumbai’s play “Rangaai” — the story of two immigrant painters who find employment in an under-construction building. The play has been written and directed by Trinetra Tiwari.

On the concluding day of the festival, Shyam Bhutkar, considered the seniormost set designer of Marathi theatre, will be awarded with MCC’s “Adhishthata Puraskar”.

The “Ravindra Damle Smriti Puraskar” will be given to Talegaon-based theatre group “Kalapini Natya Sanstha” for its contribution towards the field of experimental theatre. Both awards will be given at the hands of veteran Marathi playwright, director and actor Padma Shri Satish Alekar. On December 25, veteran director Vijay Kenkare will deliver a speech on “Director and a play” at 5pm.