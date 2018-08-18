Play starring municipal school students to be staged in Pune

The experimental play will be performed at venues in Pune and Mumbai. The experimental play will be performed at venues in Pune and Mumbai.

A group of youngsters from the Mumbai’s municipal schools are practicing to perform a path-breaking play that in a way also symbolises freedom of sorts — the freedom of self-expression.

The 20 youngsters who are alumni of NGO Salaam Bombay Foundation’s Academy of Arts will be performing shows for its new production Eka Dhotrachi Goshta at different venues in Mumbai and Pune.

The play will be performed under the banner of the Salaam Bombay Repertory at Sudarshan Hall in Pune on September 2, 7 pm onwards.

Formed in the year 2016 with an aim to provide advanced professional training to select alumni of the Arts Academy, the Salaam Bombay Repertory provides support to talented youngsters to pursue their careers in multiple areas of arts.

The play has been written by Arun Mirjkar and directed by National School of Drama alumnus Milind Inamdar and pitches the story of a group of artists who claim the artistic license to dress Lord Krishna in a green dhoti against religious fanatics for whom symbolism supersedes religious teachings of non-violence and acceptance. It is the artists’ fight for freedom of expression without which they believe art cannot exist.

For now, Eka Dhotrachi Goshta will be staged as an experimental play, but plans are in the offing to stage it commercially as well based on the response.

