Plastic ice-cream spoon removed from 12-week-old pup’s stomach

A plastic ice-cream spoon accidentally swallowed by a 12-week-old golden retriever has been successfully removed from its stomach through gastroscopy, a procedure that does not require any cuts or incisions.

Nora, the pet of a Pune-based family, was playful and active until March, when she accidentally swallowed an ice-cream spoon. The pup was immediately taken to a local vet, who took an X-ray but found no abnormality in it. The vet gave medicine and assured the family that Nora would be all right. But Nora stopped eating as she had developed ulcers because of the spoon, and turned pale and weak.

A team led by veterinary surgeon Dr Narendra Pardeshi, of Pune’s Small Animal Clinic, successfully removed the spoon on March 29. Dr Pardeshi said a pre-anaesthetic and pre-surgical test was done to ensure the procedure would be smooth.

“While performing gastroscopy, a long, flexible tube is used which has a tiny camera and light at the end to look inside the stomach. The spoon was located in the stomach and removed with the help of a forceps passed through the gastroscope instrument. This procedure is non-invasive and doesn’t require any cuts or incisions. The procedure lasted for 45 minutes and the pup was discharged the same day,” said the veterinary surgeon, adding that not treating the pup at the right time could have led to bleeding.

Nora has now started eating again and resumed her day-to-day life with ease.