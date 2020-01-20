Plastic eggs not in circulation in Maharashtra, NECC clarifies

Last year, art examinations were conducted in November while usually they are scheduled in September. (Representational Image) Last year, art examinations were conducted in November while usually they are scheduled in September. (Representational Image)

(Written by Ajinkya Kawale)

The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) has dismissed claims that eggs made of plastic are in circulation in Maharashtra. At a press conference at Patrakar Sangh recently, NECC said untrue rumours about the presence of such eggs in the market have surfaced over social media over the past few months.

Professor Dr Ajit Ranade, dean at the Mumbai Veterinary College, said stale eggs lose their moisture content with time and the shell membrane gets partially detached from the shell. “When consumers break open such eggs, they perceive these loosened shell membranes as plastic. The watery substance within the egg, albumin, coagulates due to heat or improper techniques of storage.”

“Stale eggs, heat, improper storage and handling cause a plastic-like appearance to the thin shell membranes.” He assured that it is unfeasible to manufacture such eggs and urged everyone to not be convinced by viral social media claims.

While speaking about the previous reports of such eggs, Suresh Deshmukh, joint commissioner (food) of Food and Drug Administration Pune, said that during a previous examination, his team of experts could not find traces of plastic or any other unnatural substance within the egg. “Such rumours develop confusion among consumers and it results in losses for poultry farmers due to a dip in sales.”

