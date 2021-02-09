Plans to hold Pune Municipal Corporation general body meeting online likely to be dropped

"I will direct the state government to issue an order to allow the general body meeting of the PMC," Pawar told a delegation of NCP corporators led by opposition leader Dipali Dhumal. (Express Photo)

After deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar accepted the demand of NCP corporators to allow regular functioning of general body meeting of the PMC, plans of the ruling BJP to hold these meetings online by making seating arrangement for corporators at their respective ward offices is likely to fall flat.

“I will direct the state government to issue an order to allow the general body meeting of the PMC,” Pawar told a delegation of NCP corporators led by opposition leader Dipali Dhumal.

Opposition parties NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena and MNS have demanded regular general body meetings by allowing all corporators to physically attend the meeting. The ruling BJP, however, cited Covid-19 restrictions conducted the meetings online. Corporators faced connectivity issues at most meetings.

Congress leader Ulhas Bagul said the proceedings of both houses in Parliament as well as the state assembly were being conducted by allowing the attendance of all elected representatives. He added that the government had also removed restrictions on almost all services and activities, and that the general body of the PMC should be held in full attendance.

The PMC has not held any general body meeting in presence of all corporators since the beginning of the pandemic. This has delayed discussions on important policy issues as well as development issues. Thus, the ruling BJP directed the civic administration to make a provision of videoconferencing with good internet connectivity at all ward offices so that the corporators can attend the general body meeting.

The standing committee will continue discussion on the draft budget with the ruling BJP focusing on cutting down administrative expenditure to make funds available for development work.

It will also take a decision on the civic administration’s permission on acquiring land reserved for setting up sewage treatment plants at Kharadi and Warje for starting the much-delayed project of rejuvenation of Mula and Mutha rivers that has been sanctioned around Rs 1,000 crore by the Centre.

The women and child welfare committee will meet to decide on allowing orphans to benefit from various schemes of the social welfare department.

It will also discuss on the demand of Deputy Mayor Saraswati Shendge and corporator Sonali Landge to start taking written feedback from patients being treated at civic hospitals to ensure there is improvement in services to the poor at PMC-run hospitals.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.