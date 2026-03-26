Planning to raising revenue: PMC gears up to use AI

Since the last few years, Pune has been increasingly afflicted with regular traffic congestion, leading to commuters wasting time and money in travelling.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneMar 26, 2026 08:19 PM IST
artificial intelligence"The PMC wants to make use of AI to ensure effective civic services to citizens by proposing using it in various portals,"said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram.
Make us preferred source on Google

With AI making inroads in all sectors, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to has jumped onto the bandwagon by using it to improve citizens’ grievance redressal system as well as identify unassessed properties to increase its revenue collection from property tax.

“The PMC wants to make use of AI to ensure effective civic services to citizens by proposing using it in various portals. It will enable an easily accessible access point for citizens and easy analysis of data in policy making,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram.

Road works planning

Since the last few years, Pune has been increasingly afflicted with regular traffic congestion, leading to commuters wasting time and money in travelling. To tackle this, PMC has been aiming to increase the city’s road networks. The civic body will use GIS and AI to analyse traffic data to plan and monitor road works through civic urban mobility cells.

Grievance management

PMC is developing an AI-based grievance management dashboard system where two trained personnel will be deployed at each of the city’s 15 ward offices to handle grievance registration and management. Through this system, grievances will automatically be routed to officials of respective departments ensuring prompt action on complaints. Weekly reviews will be conducted with each department to enhance the quality and speed of redressals. This initiative will ensure citizens receive transparent and swift service.

DBT portal

An AI-based direct benefit transfer (DBT) portal is being developed to deliver benefits of government schemes to eligible beneficiaries in a direct, swift, and transparent manner. With AI, verifying beneficiaries, analysing data, and screening ineligible beneficiaries can be done with greater accuracy.

Raise revenue

For PMC, property tax is a major source of income. However, there has been no increase in property tax rates since the last eight years despite increased expenditure for development work and providing civic services even after rising inflation. The main focus has been to identify illegal and unassessed properties to bring under the tax ambit. “The civic administration will take the help of AI to identify illegal and unassessed property in the tax ambit from data available with various government departments like power utility, telecom companies, Aadhar record, water supply department,” said Shrinath Bhimale, chairperson of the PMC standing committee.

Training centre

A specialised technology training centre is set to be established to ensure AI and Information Technology is used effectively in PMC’s daily operations. Through this centre, municipal employees will receive training in modern digital tools, data management, e-governance systems, and AI-based work processes.

Story continues below this ad

City as AI hub

The city of Pune plays a pivotal role in the development of the nation’s industrial, technological, and service sectors. Against this backdrop, the Pune Metropolitan Growth Hub project has been undertaken to catalyse the holistic development of Pune. The primary objective of the Pune Growth Hub is to establish Pune as a leading global centre across the fields of technology, industry and manufacturing, education, cultural heritage, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), while simultaneously generating employment opportunities and developing infrastructure facilities. The Pune Municipal Corporation will play a leading role in the strategic implementation of this initiative

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
twitter

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 26: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments