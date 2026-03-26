Planning to raising revenue: PMC gears up to use AI

"The PMC wants to make use of AI to ensure effective civic services to citizens by proposing using it in various portals,"said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram.

With AI making inroads in all sectors, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to has jumped onto the bandwagon by using it to improve citizens’ grievance redressal system as well as identify unassessed properties to increase its revenue collection from property tax.

“The PMC wants to make use of AI to ensure effective civic services to citizens by proposing using it in various portals. It will enable an easily accessible access point for citizens and easy analysis of data in policy making,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram.

Road works planning

Since the last few years, Pune has been increasingly afflicted with regular traffic congestion, leading to commuters wasting time and money in travelling. To tackle this, PMC has been aiming to increase the city’s road networks. The civic body will use GIS and AI to analyse traffic data to plan and monitor road works through civic urban mobility cells.